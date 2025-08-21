GenAge Center Celebrates First Anniversary in Ada with Physician-Led Longevity & Wellness Care

This milestone is a testament to our patients’ trust in us and the dedication of our team and key partners. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to care for this community.” — Dr. Hyung Kim

ADA, MI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenAge Center, a medical practice specializing in helping active professionals and menopausal women with energy & drive, metabolic health & muscle mass, and mood & cognition, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of serving the greater Grand Rapids community from its location in Ada, Michigan.Since its Grand Opening on August 22, 2024, the practice has welcomed over 500 patients at nearly 2,000 appointments ranging from bioidentical hormone optimization to fitness & nutrition counseling to DEXA scanning for body composition & VO2 testing for metabolic health.GenAge Center was founded by Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP – a Johns Hopkins-trained physician triple Board-certified by the American Boards of Internal Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine, and Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine who was also President of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, a hospital system in Grand Rapids.“This milestone is a testament to our patients’ trust in us and the dedication of our team and key partners,” said Dr. Hyung Kim. “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to care for this community and look forward to many more years of service.”As it enters its second year, GenAge Center extends its special gratitude to the patients who have entrusted it with their longevity and wellness care, and the community of Ada, which has welcomed and supported it. Their passion for and commitment to proactive health made this milestone possible and inspires GenAge’s ongoing pursuit of exceptional, advanced care to help people feel at their best.About GenAge CenterGenAge Center is a physician-led longevity and wellness clinic in Ada, Michigan, delivering personalized, data-driven care to help people look, feel, and perform at their best. Led by Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP, the Center combines advanced diagnostics – such as DEXA body composition and VO₂ testing – with Board-certified medical oversight across a comprehensive approach that brings together hormone & micronutrient optimization, fitness & nutrition, and sleep & stress management in a comfortable, discreet setting.

