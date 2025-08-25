Norfolk Dental Assistant School to Launch Hands-On Training Program This Fall

Norfolk DAS Little Creek Family Dental

Launching Sept 2025, Norfolk Dental Assistant School offers a 12-week, hands-on program that helps students graduate debt-free and job-ready.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norfolk Dental Assistant School is excited to announce the grand opening of its new campus this September, bringing an affordable, accelerated pathway into dental careers to the Norfolk community.Located at 1011 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23505, the school offers a 12-week dental assistant program designed to get students career-ready with real-world experience. Through in-person, hands-on labs and an 80-hour externship at a local dental office, students gain the skills, confidence, and certification needed to enter the workforce—without the burden of student debt.“Our program helps healthcare employers better serve their communities while giving students the chance to build a rewarding career in just 12 weeks,” said Nancy West, Program Manager at Norfolk Dental Assistant School.Debt-Free Training, Real Career OpportunitiesUnlike traditional programs that cost tens of thousands of dollars, Norfolk Dental Assistant School emphasizes accessibility. With flexible payment options and personalized plans, students can graduate debt-free while learning skills in dental anatomy and physiology, radiography and instrument use, sterilization and infection control, digital charting and patient record management, office administration, billing, and coding.“Launching in Norfolk is a true honor,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege , the parent company. “Our mission is to make education more inclusive, practical, and directly tied to career success in the dental field.”Upon completing the program and passing the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) exam, graduates are prepared to work in a variety of dental clinics throughout the region. Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.About Norfolk Dental Assistant SchoolNorfolk Dental Assistant School equips students with the training and certification required to become professional dental assistants. The program combines classroom learning, practical lab sessions, and externship experience to prepare graduates for immediate employment.About Little Creek Family Dental Little Creek Family Dental provides compassionate, high-quality dental care in a welcoming environment. Their mission is to empower patients through education and trust, helping them make informed decisions about their oral health.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with local doctors and dentists to deliver allied healthcare education nationwide. Today, Zollege operates 140 campuses across the U.S., helping around 8,000 students this year launch debt-free careers in dental and medical assisting.

