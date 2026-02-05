Tucson Medical Assistant School to Open, Expanding Hands-On Healthcare Training in Southern Arizona

Tucson Medical Assistant School will open this spring, offering affordable, hands-on medical assistant training through a local healthcare partnership.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tucson Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its new Tucson campus this spring, expanding access to career-focused medical assistant education for students across Southern Arizona. The program is designed to provide an accelerated, hands-on pathway into healthcare through practical, real-world training.The new campus will be located at 2902 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ, and will offer a 18-week medical assistant program that blends online coursework with in-person lab training and clinical experience inside an active healthcare practice. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and begin entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, and outpatient healthcare settings.Kendra Bradshaw, Program Manager, added, “This program is designed to give students real-world experience in a supportive environment. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Tucson and help students take the next step toward rewarding healthcare careers.”Tucson Medical Assistant School has partnered with Texan Allergy LLC (Aspire Allergy & Sinus – Tucson Main) to provide students with hands-on training in a real clinical environment. Through this partnership, students will gain experience in patient intake, allergy testing support, clinical procedures, and daily healthcare operations under the guidance of experienced professionals.“By expanding into communities like Tucson, we’re creating more opportunities for students to access affordable education and meet growing healthcare workforce needs,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our hands-on training model ensures graduates are prepared for success from day one.”About Tucson Medical Assistant SchoolTucson Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 10-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Tucson Medical Assistant School is located at 2902 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ.About Texan Allergy LLC (Aspire Allergy & Sinus – Tucson Main)Texan Allergy LLC, operating as Aspire Allergy & Sinus – Tucson Main, provides specialized allergy and sinus care focused on personalized treatment and patient-centered service. The clinic is committed to improving patient outcomes while supporting the education and training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

