Pulse Medical Assistant School to Open Lubbock Campus This Spring, Offering Extended 16-Week Medical Assistant Program

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the upcoming spring opening of its new Lubbock campus, expanding access to affordable, hands-on medical assistant education in West Texas. The Lubbock program will feature an extended 16-week medical assistant curriculum, designed to provide additional hands-on instruction and in-depth clinical training for students entering the healthcare field.Holly Capuano, Program Manager, added, “The additional training time allows students to build confidence, refine their skills, and truly understand day-to-day patient care. We’re excited to bring this expanded program to Lubbock and support students as they begin rewarding healthcare careers.”The new campus will be located at 6014 45th Street, Suite A, Lubbock, TX, and will offer a comprehensive program that blends online coursework, in-person lab instruction, and real-world clinical experience inside an active healthcare practice. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, rehabilitation centers, and outpatient healthcare facilities.Pulse Medical Assistant School has partnered with Bryce Olson Physical Therapy , giving students the opportunity to train in a professional healthcare environment while developing essential clinical and administrative skills.“Programs like this are critical for meeting the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By offering an extended 16-week program in Lubbock, we’re providing students with even more hands-on experience while supporting the local healthcare workforce.”About Pulse Medical Assistant School – Lubbock Pulse Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 16-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Lubbock is located at 6014 45th Street, Suite A, Lubbock, TX.About Bryce Olson Physical TherapyBryce Olson Physical Therapy provides patient-centered physical therapy and rehabilitation services focused on recovery, mobility, and long-term wellness. The practice is committed to high-quality care and community health while supporting the education and training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

