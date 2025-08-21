Back at #1: Matt Gould Honored as Winnipeg’s Leading Criminal Defence Lawyer for 2025 by ThreeBestRated®
Matt Gould, an experienced criminal lawyer, is someone clients can trust at any time to stand up for their rights and pursue the best possible outcomes in their criminal cases. This accolade further accentuates this fact and his unparalleled expertise in his industry. “I feel honored to be recognized as a top criminal lawyer by ThreeBestRated®. It reflects the trust my clients have in us,” said Matt Gould.
Still at the Forefront: What Keeps Matt Gould Leading the Field?
Matt Gould is a partner at an internationally recognized criminal defence law firm, Brodsky Amy & Gould. Since being called to the bar in 2008, Matt Gould has practiced exclusively in the area of criminal defence. His legal journey began after graduating from the business school at the University of Western Ontario and spending three years abroad. He then returned to Canada to study law at the University of Manitoba, where he found his true calling—defending individuals before the courts.
Gould carries on the legacy of renowned criminal defence lawyer G. Greg Brodsky, Q.C., and has built a strong reputation for himself by defending his clients in their best interests. Matt’s legal work covers a wide spectrum of criminal cases, including
>> Impaired driving offences
>> Domestic violence
>> Property-related offences
>> Fraud and white-collar crime
>> Youth offences
>> Drug trafficking & possessions
>> Firearm offences.
His approach is clear and consistent: draw on legal acumen, intelligence and practical courtroom experience to protect and represent his clients’ interests. “An effective criminal defence goes beyond preparation and legal research, representing your interests and taking your case to win,” said Matt.
“There is a strategy behind every argument in court and the art lies in knowing when to negotiate and when to stand firm and fight. The key is finding a balance that will be the most effective for your case.”
He believes that each case requires a balance between negotiation and litigation and between understanding a client’s personal concerns and navigating the complexities of the law. This balance is what allows him to tailor his defence strategies for the most effective results.
Matt Gould is known for his responsive communication and unwavering dedication. With 24-hour contact availability, he ensures that his clients are never left unsupported, regardless of the time or day. He understands that criminal charges can be distressing and the system can be overwhelming. His goal is to provide strong, informed, and compassionate representation. For trusted legal representation, contact Matt Gould today to schedule a free consultation at mattgould.ca.
Matt Gould
Brodsky Amy & Gould Criminal Defence
+1 204-272-7327
matt.gould@gregbrodsky.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
