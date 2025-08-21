Celebration of Independent Atomic Films in Arizona & Nevada

Uranium Film Festival in Window Rock at Navajo Nation Museum with festival director Márcia Gomes de Oliveira (right), Anna Marie Rondon, New Mexico Social Justice and Equity Institute Executive Director and Radmilla Cody, GRAMMY-nominated Navajo recording

International Uranium Film Festival will take place again in November in Window Rock (AZ) and Las Vegas (NV).

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eighty years after world's 1st nuclear blast in New Mexico and 80 years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the International Uranium Film Festival (IUFF) is once again presenting a spectacular showcase of independent nuclear films in Window Rock , Arizona, and Las Vegas , Nevada.This renowned film festival on the atomic age will take place in Window Rock for the fourth time on November 13 and 14 at the Navajo Nation Museum in collaboration with the New Mexico Social Justice and Equity Institute. Over these two days, the festival will present an extraordinary selection of specially curated documentaries and feature films about uranium mining and the ecological and human consequences of the military and civilian use of atomic power. "We're showing a good dozen new and award-winning films, including Greg Mitchell's `The Atomic Bowl: Football at Ground Zero´“, says festival director Márcia Gomes de Oliveira, who accepted the prestigious Nuclear-Free Future Award earlier this year in New York City."The international uranium film festival is an amazing opportunity for the voices of those impacted by all stages of the nuclear fuel chain to share their stories and inspire others in their communities and beyond to take action", says Ava Curtis, Environmental Justice Coordinator for the Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment.Immediately following Window Rock the International Uranium Film Festival will be hosted November 21 - 23 in Las Vegas (Nevada) in cooperation with Principal Man Ian Zabarte, Western Bands of the Shoshone Nation of Indians.Last year the IUFF that was founded in 2010 in Rio de Janeiro was named “One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World 2024” by the MovieMaker Magazine in Hollywood and it made its Las Vegas debut at the The Beverly Theater. This year, the festival chose Downtown Cinemas in Las Vegas as its main venue."Although we have already selected most of the films for Vegas and Window Rock, the official selection of films is still a work in progress," says Márcia Gomes de Oliveira. The final programs will be announced about a month before the festivals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.