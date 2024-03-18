Nuclear films touring across USA/Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of March the International Uranium Film Festival (IUFF) is touring across North America. The festival founders, Marcia Gomes de Oliveira from Brazil and Norbert Suchanek from Germany are spending their vacations to drive more than 7,000 Miles across USA to accompany the Uranium Film Festival (IUFF) to 13 cities including Vancouver in Canada.
The in the world unique film fest on everything nuclear and radioactive has been held already in Window Rock, the capital of the Navajo Nation, March 7 and 8, in Tucson in Arizona March 12 and 13 and in Austin in Texas, March, 18. Next destinations of the amazing couple and the IUFF are Asheville (NC), Chicago (IL), Spokane (WA), Vancouver in Canada, Seattle (WA), Olympia (WA), Portland (OR), Salem (OR), Santa Barbara (CA) and Las Vegas (NV).
The non-profit festival counts on the support of dozens of local US groups like Western North Carolina Physicians For Social Responsibility (WNC-PSR) or the Nuclear Energy Information Service (NEIS) who are organizing the screenings in the diffrent citiies.
Find out more about this incredible marathon tour of the International Uranium Film Festival and its founders and about the films that are showing that part of the atomic bomb und nuclear industry story, that Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie failed to tell.
https://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en
https://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/usacanada-2024-program
https://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/window-rock-2024-winners
Norbert Suchanek
