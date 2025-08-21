Snack Pellet Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 3.3 billion 2035, With a 5.2% CAGR Growth

Snack Pellet Equipment EIN

Snack pellet equipment market driven by demand for diverse, efficient, and sustainable solutions in global food processing.

Manufacturers embracing automation, innovation, and sustainability are well-positioned to capture opportunities in the evolving snack pellet equipment market.” — Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global snack pellet equipment market is set for steady expansion, estimated at USD 2.0 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2035, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The market’s trajectory is shaped by shifting consumer preferences, growing emphasis on operational efficiency, and rising investments in modern processing technologies.

Driving Market Growth

Consumer demand is moving rapidly toward healthier, convenient, and customizable snack options. This transition is encouraging manufacturers to upgrade and diversify their production lines with versatile equipment capable of handling multiple raw materials and delivering varied snack forms.

The focus on sustainability is equally transformative, with energy savings, reduced waste, and automation emerging as core priorities for food processors. Companies investing in these solutions are not only meeting evolving regulatory standards but also achieving greater efficiency and profitability.

Segmental Insights

By product type, potato-based snack pellets are expected to lead the market in 2025, contributing 34.5% of overall revenue. Potatoes remain a popular base ingredient due to their taste, consumer familiarity, and processing adaptability. Equipment innovations tailored to optimize potato-based production continue to enhance consistency and output.

Within equipment type, the extrusion segment dominates with a 38.0% market share in 2025. Extrusion technology is preferred for its versatility, ability to deliver precise process control, and capacity to support mass production with efficiency. Continuous developments in extrusion systems—such as improved energy efficiency and automation—further cement its leadership.

In terms of form, the 2D segment is expected to secure 41.0% of the market in 2025. The popularity of simple, recognizable shapes drives consumer appeal, while their compatibility with high-output production lines makes them an attractive option for manufacturers.

Regional Performance

- USA: The market is propelled by a fast-paced snacking culture, with demand for on-the-go products fueling steady growth. The presence of advanced manufacturing setups further supports expansion.

- UK: With a strong food processing sector and rising snack consumption, the UK leads the European market, accounting for nearly one-third of regional share.

- China: Representing 34% of the Asia-Pacific market, China’s growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising processed food consumption are driving substantial demand.

Emerging Opportunities

While potato-based snacks currently dominate, multigrain-based pellets are forecasted to be the fastest-growing product type. Their nutritional benefits, particularly higher fiber and lower fat content, align with rising global health consciousness, presenting significant opportunities for manufacturers.

Extrusion machinery is also expected to see rising adoption, with both single-screw and twin-screw systems enabling flexibility in producing diverse pellet forms to match changing consumer expectations.

Competitive Landscape

The snack pellet equipment market is competitive and innovation-driven. Leading players such as Buhler AG, Clextral, GEA Group, Kiremko B.V., Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery, and Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd. are actively investing in product launches, acquisitions, and technological advancements.

For example:

- Buhler introduced its Single-Screw Extruder to enhance product consistency.

- GEA Group strengthened its portfolio by acquiring Pavan Group.

- Clextral launched its EVOLUM+ twin-screw extruders in 2024, offering advanced flexibility and control.

Such initiatives underline the sector’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality, and efficient solutions to manufacturers globally.

Outlook

Between 2025 and 2035, the snack pellet equipment market will continue its evolution, fueled by a blend of innovation, sustainability, and regional growth. Companies that strategically align with consumer preferences, adopt advanced technologies, and expand in emerging markets will be best positioned to capture long-term value.

