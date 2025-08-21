Medical Case Management Market to Reach $6.99 Billion by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Medical Case Management Market Size And Growth?

The market size of medical case management has shown significant growth in the past few years. Experiencing a boost from $5.24 billion in 2024 to an envisaged $5.56 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The surge throughout the historical period can be credited to various factors such as increasing cancer diagnosis rates, a higher frequency of post-surgery complications, escalating birth rates necessitating neonatal case management, prolonged life expectancy, and an uprise in multiple disease cases within older generations.

The market size of medical case management is anticipated to experience solid growth in the forthcoming years. The market is predicted to achieve $6.99 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth during this forecast period can be attributed to factors like an increasing aging population, rising incidence of chronic illnesses, increasing obesity rates, higher instances of disability and injury-related cases, and escalating mental health disorders. Key trends over the projection period include the incorporation of telehealth and remote case management, employment of AI and machine-learning in care management, adoption of electronic health records, development of mobile applications for tracking care, and utilization of wearable devices for monitoring health.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Medical Case Management Market?

The medical case management market is likely to expand due to the increasing obesity rates. Those who are classified as obese typically have an excess amount of body fat, measured by a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or over. The surge in obesity rates can be attributed to the excessive consumption of processed, high-calorie foods that over time, lead to increased energy intake and weight gain. Comprehensive care coordination through medical case management becomes crucial for the obese population as they often grapple with multiple chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension that necessitate continuous monitoring and holistic treatment plans. For instance, a report published by the World Obesity Federation, a UK-based non-profit organization in March 2023, predicted that by 2025, 1.25 billion people, or 17% of the global population, are expected to be affected by obesity. This figure is projected to increase to approximately 1.91 billion individuals or 24% of the global population by 2035. Consequently, the escalating obesity rates are propelling the growth of the medical case management market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Medical Case Management Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Medical Case Management Market?

Leading players in the medical case management market are prioritizing the development of novel solutions, such as AI-powered care management systems, with the goal of improving operational efficiency. These AI-powered systems make use of artificial intelligence to evaluate patient data, flag potential health concerns, and aid in constructing and monitoring personalized treatment plans. As a case in point, Innovaccer Inc., a healthcare technology firm based in the U.S., introduced the Care Management Copilot in September 2024. The platform integrates Innovaccer’s healthcare-centric AI model, Sara, simplifying the process of documentation and allowing care managers to reach out to an additional 30-40% patients. The product presents summaries driven by AI that pull significant data according to care protocols, identify pressing issues, and supply an overview of past interactions for improved patient engagement. The system is designed to also support real-time documentation by transcribing discussions, auto-completing care plans and assessments, and providing suggestions based on the protocol. Additionally, it easily integrates with the majority of EHRs, abolishing duplicate entries and ensuring the care team can access the most recent patient records.

How Is The Medical Case Management Market Segmented?

The medical case management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Web-Based Case Management, Telephonic Case Management, Field Case Management, Bilingual Field Case Management

2) By Application: Chronic Pain Case Management, Catastrophic Case Management, Independent Medical Examinations, Short-Term Disability, Long-Term Disability, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals , Home Care Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Web-Based Case Management: Cloud-Based Platforms, On-Premises Solutions, Mobile-Enabled Case Management, Integrated EHR Systems, Real-Time Reporting Dashboards

2) By Telephonic Case Management: Inbound Case Management, Outbound Case Management, 24/7 Nurse Triage Services, Chronic Disease Management Support, Post-Discharge Follow-Up Calls

3) By Field Case Management: Catastrophic Injury Management, Workers’ Compensation Field Visits, Return-To-Work Assessments, Home Environment Evaluations, Rehabilitation Progress Monitoring

4) By Bilingual Field Case Management: Spanish-English Case Coordination, Multilingual Cultural Competency Support, Translation And Interpretation Services, Immigration Case Support, Cross-Border Patient Navigation

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Medical Case Management Market?

In the Medical Case Management Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for 2024. It's projected that the fastest-growing region in the coming years will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

