AI CERTs® & Cyber Future Foundation Partner to Deliver Responsible AI Certification Programs for Security Professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs and Cyber Future Foundation (CFF), have partnered together to co-develop a comprehensive suite of AI certification programs and training solutions that support the principles of Responsible Secure AI for the Future (RSAIF)—a CFF-led initiative promoting secure, ethical, and future-ready AI adoption. This collaboration aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to harness AI responsibly, addressing the growing demand for specialized training in secure and ethical AI practices.It also marks a major milestone in the global mission to ensure that artificial intelligence technologies are developed and deployed responsibly, balancing innovation with security, governance, and trust.Unlike traditional e-learning, these programs are structured as globally recognized certifications. Each credential will go through AI CERTs’ rigorous certification development process, which aligns to the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standard for personnel certification. This ensures not only high-quality learning, but also validated, verifiable outcomes that meet the expectations of enterprises, governments, and regulators.The joint training programs will focus on aligning AI adoption with business outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of security, ethics, and trust. By integrating AI CERTs’ globally recognized certifications with CFF’s mission to build a safe, trusted digital ecosystem, the partnership brings an unprecedented opportunity for organizations and professionals to upskill in Responsible Secure AI.The training suite will include:AI Security & Governance Certifications (addressing compliance and regulatory requirements)Responsible AI Frameworks & ApplicationsIndustry-Specific AI Readiness ProgramsBusiness Outcome-Focused AI Learning PathwaysSpeaking on this, Russell Sarder, CEO of AI CERTs, said, “Partnering with the Cyber Future Foundation is a natural extension of our mission to build a billion-strong AI-fluent workforce. By combining our expertise in certification design and ISO-standard alignment with CFF’s leadership in cybersecurity and responsible innovation, we are equipping global professionals with the credentials, skills, and frameworks needed to deploy AI securely, ethically, and with measurable business impact.”“Our shared vision is to build a future where AI is not only powerful but also principled. By joining forces with AI CERTs, we are accelerating the development of educational resources that will shape the next generation of AI leaders,” said Valmiki Mukherjee, CFF Chairman.AI CERTsand CFF partnership signifies a shared commitment to preparing the global workforce for the Responsible Secure AI era, ensuring that enterprises, governments, and institutions can adopt AI with confidence and responsibility.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai About Cyber Future FoundationCyber Future Foundation (CFF) is dedicated to building a trusted and secure digital future. Born from the urgency to address escalating global cyber threats, CFF unites leaders across public, private, and academic sectors to drive collective action in cyberspace. Its mission is to foster a resilient digital ecosystem where innovation and commerce thrive, grounded in the principles of privacy, respect, and trust.

