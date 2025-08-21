TravelPerk to Showcase AI-Driven Travel & Expense Innovation at FATE 2025

The Finance and Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is excited to announce TravelPerk as a Gold sponsor for the 2025 event.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance and Accounting Technology Expo ( FATE ), the premier event for finance leaders exploring the latest in technology, is excited to announce TravelPerk as a Gold sponsor for the 2025 event, taking place November 13–14 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.TravelPerk is the hyper-growth travel and expense platform trusted by global brands like Red Bull, Fujifilm, and Nord Security. By helping organizations save time, reduce costs, and focus on what matters most, TravelPerk is setting a new standard for spend and expense management."We’re excited to share how TravelPerk is harnessing AI to transform the way finance teams manage travel, expenses, and more. Join us at FATE to see how you can eliminate friction and free your team to focus on what really matters," said Stuart Blake, VP of Revenue for North America, TravelPerk.Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with TravelPerk experts, explore their latest platform innovations, and learn how AI-driven solutions are making corporate travel and expense management smarter, faster, and more efficient.Reserve your place now to be part of this fall’s NYC event.About FATE - The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is where innovation meets execution. Powered by CFO Leadership, FATE brings together thousands of senior finance professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders for two days of actionable insights, strategic networking, and future-focused learning.

