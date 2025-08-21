Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of the Ashagi Vang, Nadirkhanli, and Chaykend small hydropower plants in Kalbajar

AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - 21 August 2025, 13:00

On August 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of the Ashagi Vang, Nadirkhanli, and Chaykend small hydropower plants operated by AzerEnerji OJSC in the village of Vang, Kalbajar district.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.