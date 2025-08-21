Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for 3rd residential complex in Kalbajar

AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, dear brother,

I was very pleased to receive the news about the Joint Declaration you signed in Washington with the participation of Prime Minister of the Republic of...

20 August 2025, 18:14

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.