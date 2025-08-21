Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,432 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for 3rd residential complex in Kalbajar

AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, dear brother,

I was very pleased to receive the news about the Joint Declaration you signed in Washington with the participation of Prime Minister of the Republic of...

20 August 2025, 18:14

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for 3rd residential complex in Kalbajar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more