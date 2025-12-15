To His Excellency Mr. Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life and injuries resulting from the terrorist attack carried out during the Hanukkah celebration in Sydney.

We are profoundly outraged by this horrific act of terror directed against peaceful civilians and unequivocally condemn all manifestations of terrorism.

On this tragic occasion, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my deepest condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the entire people of Australia, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 December 2025