Ilham Aliyev met with Kalbajar residents and presented apartment keys
AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - 21 August 2025, 11:55
On August 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the first residential complex in Kalbajar, where they inspected the living conditions created in individual and multi-story buildings and met with the residents who have relocated there.
The head of state then presented the apartment keys to the residents.
