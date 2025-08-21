PINELLAS COUNTY URBAN LEAGUE LAUNCHES TAMPA BAY ANCHORS URBAN ALLIANCE AND BUSINESS ACCELERATOR

Tampa Bay Anchors Urban Alliance - Progress by Partnership

Cross-sector collaboration will drive economic equity through Tampa Bay region, connect companies with local workforce, support growth of entrepreneur ecosystem

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- County Urban League (PCUL) proudly announces the launch of the Tampa Bay Anchors Urban Alliance (TBAUA) — a transformative regional initiative designed to accelerate workforce development, small business growth, and inclusive economic mobility across the Tampa Bay region. This initiative, which is funded through a grant from the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, introduces a new era of collaborative development and an evolution of the foundational work PCUL has already accomplished in workforce and entrepreneurship.As one of its first TBAUA activities, PCUL is launching a Minority Business Accelerator in partnership with the North Pinellas Advocates for Racial Equity (NPARE) - a strategic investment to empower minority-owned businesses in underserved communities of North Pinellas with the tools to grow, scale, and make meaningful contributions to the regional economy. The next Business Pitch Application event will be held virtually on Monday, August 25, 2025. The program kicks off September 15, 2025. Visit PCUL.org for details.TBAUA is a next-generation ecosystem that brings together cross-sector partners to serve the needs of residents seeking jobs and skills training, as well as entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish, grow, or even franchise their businesses. It is rooted in coordinated investment, where programs and initiatives are no longer siloed but aligned for greater impact, equity, and sustainability across our communities.“Our research shows that bringing together major employers, nonprofits, and community pillars like hospitals and universities to create economic opportunity for those who need it most is a major win for our city and the broader Tampa Bay area,” said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kanika Tomalin. “The Foundation is proud to fund and support this important work by the Pinellas County Urban League through a Catalytic Accelerator grant, which will make our community a stronger, healthier, and more equitable place for all of us who live here.”One of the core groups positioned to benefit from TBAUA is the Next Level Urban Alliance (NLUA) - an initiative also supported by the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg. NLUA serves entrepreneurs already engaged with PCUL’s business development programs. The launch of TBAUA marks a new chapter for NLUA as it evolves with the introduction of the Business Ascension Model — a service framework that aligns support based on a business’s stage of growth. From entry-level founders to established entrepreneurs ready to scale or franchise, this model ensures relevant, targeted guidance and access to capital, networks, and business education. Similarly, job seekers will benefit from Workforce Empowerment Pathways, a customized system that includes tailored navigation for career exploration, job fairs, and industry-specific academies, serving individuals entering, re-entering, or pivoting within the workforce.“Pinellas County Urban League is proud to kick off the Tampa Bay Anchors Urban Alliance with our inaugural Impact Investors: Duke Energy, First Horizon Bank, JP Morgan Chase, and The Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies, “said Nikki Gaskin-Capehart, PCUL President and CEO. “We invite other mission-aligned corporate partners to join us in upskilling, reskilling, and providing procurement opportunities to citizens to meet today’s workforce and entrepreneurship challenges.”ABOUT PINELLAS COUNTY URBAN LEAGUE: Established in 1977 as a pre-employment center, Pinellas County Urban League has grown into a trusted advocate for job training, placement, and entrepreneurship. It serves as a hub for housing and community development and a leader in promoting health impact and quality of life. Our vision is to be a trailblazing beacon in the community, building generational wealth, changing systems, and shifting mindsets. We will produce resilient social enterprises, programs, and initiatives designed to energize, empower, and transform lives. To learn more, visit PCUL.orgABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR A HEALTHY ST. PETERSBURG: The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg is a private foundation formed in 2013 following the sale of the nonprofit Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. As the steward of an endowment to support health equity in Pinellas County, the Foundation leads, funds, advocates, and partners to create a community in which all people can lead healthy lives. The Foundation advances racially equitable health outcomes by improving the systems and conditions that shape them. It opened its Center for Health Equity in 2019. To learn more, visit https://healthystpete.foundation/

