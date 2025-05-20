PINELLAS COUNTY URBAN LEAGUE BRINGS VIRAL MUSIC SENSATION 803 FRESH-BOOTS ON THE GROUND TO TAMPA BAY

Pinellas County Urban League Southern Soul Boots on the Ground with 803 Fresh

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinellas County Urban League (PCUL) proudly announces the Southern Soul Boots on the Ground- Equal Opportunity series concert, a high-energy celebration of culture and community featuring viral Southern Soul music sensation 803 Fresh. The event will be held on Thursday, June 5, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM at The Floridian Social, located at 687 Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg.803 Fresh has taken the nation and the Southern Soul music scene by storm with his electrifying performances and viral hit Boots on the Ground—recently added to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour and poised to earn him a BET Award in just a few weeks. Now, he’s bringing that same magic to the heart of St. Pete. The night will also feature live music from The Beat Down Band and a local DJ, as 101.5 the Vibe on air personalities keep the energy high throughout the evening.This concert is not only a community celebration of health and wellness but also a fundraiser supporting the essential programs and services provided by Pinellas County Urban League — from workforce development, entrepreneurship, and education to housing, health, resiliency, and quality of life initiatives for all ages.Tickets are on sale now! Purchase tickets at: www.pcul.org/southernsoulconcert To help attendees get dance-floor ready, free line-dancing classes are being offered every Wednesday in the month of May at both the Enoch Davis Center and Artz 4 Life Academy. Class times and details are available at www.pcul.org “This event is about more than music — it’s an anthem to the movement in celebration of culture, connection, and the power of the collective,” said Nikki Gaskin-Capehart, President & CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League. “We’re so excited to welcome 803 Fresh to St. Pete and the Tampa Bay region and look forward to an unforgettable night.”For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:Anysia McDowall, CFRE | Media@PCUL.orgABOUT PINELLAS COUNTY URBAN LEAGUE:Established in 1977 as a pre-employment center, Pinellas County Urban League has grown intoa trusted advocate for job training, placement, and entrepreneurship. It serves as a hub forhousing and community development and a leader in promoting health impact and quality of life.The mission of the Pinellas County Urban League is to enable and empower African Americansand others who are underserved in our communities to achieve their highest human potentialand secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. To learn more, visit PCUL.org

