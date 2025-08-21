Basic Education hosts Inkosi Albert Luthuli Oral History Competition and handover donations for Eastern Cape flood victims, 21 to 23 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule and the Eastern Cape MEC of Education Mr. Fuzile Gade will on Saturday, 23 August 2025 confer prizes for the best projects of the iNkosi Albert Luthuli Oral History competition at a special Gala Dinner in East London, Eastern Cape.

From 21 – 23 August 2025, learners and educators from across the country will convene at the Mandla Makupula Education Leadership Institute to compete in the prestigious iNkosi Albert Luthuli Oral History competition under the theme “Unity and Solidarity”. Learners will present in different categories including Young Historians, Young Story Writers and Story Tellers and Poets. The learners will also be taken on an Education Excursion where they will tour the Steve Biko Centre and visit the place of the Bisho Massacre.

The iNkosi Albert Luthuli Oral History Programme is part of the Department of Basic Education’s social cohesion and nation building programme which aims to promote History as a subject of choice, to expose learners to the historic anniversaries and significant events, uncover the untold and undocumented histories and celebrate unsung heroes and heroines in communities.

Deputy Minister Mhaule and MEC Gade will be joined by dignitaries to handover donations collected by DBE Staff for victims of floods that ravaged parts of the Eastern Cape recently.

Members of the media are invited to the iNkosi Albert Luthuli Oral History Competition and Handover of Donations for Flood Victims as follows:

Date: Thursday, 21 - Saturday, 23 August 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Mandla Makupula Education Leadership Institute, East London

RSVP and Media Enquiries:

DBE: Ms. Hope Mokgatlhe

Cell: 079 817 0427

EC DOE: Mr. Mali Mtima

Cell: 083 795 2117

