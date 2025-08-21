Submit Release
Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa inspects provincial road maintenance grant site in Cape Town, 21 Aug

Members of the media are invited to a Provincial Road Maintenance Grant (PRMG) engagement in Cape Town. During this engagement, Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, will inspect the implementation of the PRMG- funded infrastructure projects and collaborate with the Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure to assess provincial road conditions and identify areas needing intervention.

The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025
Time: 13:00 - 15:00
Venue: Du Toitskloof Pass Road R101, Klein Drakenstein, Paarl Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/qGgewWoBCoKRZUz39

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/masalei@dot.gov.za.

Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson 
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: Mediaenquiries@dot.gov.za
 

