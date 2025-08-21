Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,355 in the last 365 days.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with stakeholders on NHI in Cape Town, 21 Aug

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Thursday, 21 August engage  medical students and healthcare community at the University of Cape Town on the National Health Insurance Act, a legislative reform meant to achieve universal health coverage  to meet the healthcare needs of all South Africans.

The session is part of Minister`s countrywide roadshow to address the concerns and unpack the benefits of the NHI to the entire population, including ordinary citizens who currently rely only on the public health system for healthcare. Minister Motsoaledi will use this opportunity to dispel any myths and misinformation about this legislative reform which is part of the country`s transformative agenda to address the existing disparities in the current fragmented health system.

The stakeholder engagement programme involves amongst others, ordinary people, healthcare providers, health professionals, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, young people who stand to benefit most from the phased implementation of NHI Act.

Details of stakeholder engagement are as follows:

Date:         Thursday, 21 August 2025
Venue:     Upper Campus, Chris Hani Lecture Hall - University of Cape Town
Time:         17h30

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell:0724323792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga
Health Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 0823539859 
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with stakeholders on NHI in Cape Town, 21 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more