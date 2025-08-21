Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with stakeholders on NHI in Cape Town, 21 Aug

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Thursday, 21 August engage medical students and healthcare community at the University of Cape Town on the National Health Insurance Act, a legislative reform meant to achieve universal health coverage to meet the healthcare needs of all South Africans.

The session is part of Minister`s countrywide roadshow to address the concerns and unpack the benefits of the NHI to the entire population, including ordinary citizens who currently rely only on the public health system for healthcare. Minister Motsoaledi will use this opportunity to dispel any myths and misinformation about this legislative reform which is part of the country`s transformative agenda to address the existing disparities in the current fragmented health system.

The stakeholder engagement programme involves amongst others, ordinary people, healthcare providers, health professionals, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, young people who stand to benefit most from the phased implementation of NHI Act.

Details of stakeholder engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025

Venue: Upper Campus, Chris Hani Lecture Hall - University of Cape Town

Time: 17h30

