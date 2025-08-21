mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Expanding With $7.4 Billion at 11.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Through 2025?

The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market size has experienced swift growth in recent times. Its size is projected to climb from $4.24 billion in 2024 to about $4.74 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include burgeoning demand for speedy vaccine development, increased public and private investment in mRNA research, a surge in the prevalence of infectious diseases, the spread of pharmaceutical outsourcing activities, and an intensified worldwide attention on being ready for pandemics.

The market for mRNA therapeutics CDMO is set to see a quick expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $7.40 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This forecasted growth can be credited to the ventures into personalizing medicine, an escalating demand for platforms that can quickly respond to emerging diseases, increasing investment in healthcare in developing regions, government incentives encouraging local production, and a heightened interest in the application of non-infectious diseases. The forecast period will observe several significant trends including advancements in lipid nanoparticle delivery technologies, heightened automation in manufacturing, extended use of modular and continuous manufacturing platforms, an emphasis on the improvement of cold chain logistics infrastructure, and an increased use of artificial intelligence in process optimization.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market?

The increase in chronic and infectious diseases is predicted to drive the expansion of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market in the future. Chronic and infectious diseases include lasting health issues like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and asthma, along with diseases caused by microorganisms like viruses, bacteria, and parasites, that can transmit directly or indirectly among people. The rise in such diseases is attributed to aging populations, which are more prone to both chronic illnesses and infections. mRNA therapeutics CDMO plays a key role in combating these diseases by providing comprehensive development and manufacturing services, making it quicker to bring specific, individualized mRNA treatments to patients. For example, as per Allergy UK, a national charity based in the UK, it was reported in April 2024 that over 21 million individuals in the UK were dealing with allergies. This emerged as the most frequently reported chronic health issue in 2022, and estimates suggest that by 2026, half the population of Europe will be experiencing at least one allergy. Hence, the escalating burden of chronic and infectious diseases is fuelling the growth of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market?

Major players in the mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sanofi SA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• BioNTech SE

• AGC Biologics GmbH

• Eurofins Scientific SA

What Are The Top Trends In The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Industry?

Prominent firms functioning in the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market are concentrating on the creation of groundbreaking solutions such as in situ nanomedicine vaccines. This aids in augmenting the accuracy and potency of mRNA-based vaccines via targeted immune system stimulation. An in situ nanomedicine vaccine is an advanced mRNA-based therapy engineered to produce nanomedicines within the body of the patient, leading to targeted conveyance and personalized immune system activation via the expression of engineered transgene. For example, Esphera SynBio Inc., a biotech corporation based in Canada, initiated a novel project in January 2025. This project, backed by the CQDM Quantum Leap initiative, is aimed at amplifying first-generation lipid nanoparticle or messenger RNA (LNP/mRNA) vaccines through the integration of proprietary transgene layouts which trigger the in vivo manufacture of immunostimulatory nanomedicines. This method facilitates precise antigen delivery and custom-made immune responses, thereby positioning this technology as a potential game-changer in vaccine innovation.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Segments

The mrna therapeutics cdmo market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Service: Development Services, Manufacturing Services, Laboratory Services

2) By Indication: Infectious Diseases, Metabolic And Genetic Diseases, Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular Diseases

3) By Application: Viral Vaccines, Protein Replacement Therapies, Cancer Immunotherapies

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Development Services: Process Development, Analytical Method Development, Formulation Development, Regulatory Support

2) By Manufacturing Services: Plasmid DNA Manufacturing, mRNA Synthesis, Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation, Fill-Finish Services

3) By Laboratory Services: Quality Control Testing, Stability Testing, Bioanalytical Testing, Preclinical Testing

Which Regions Are Dominating The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the mRNA Therapeutics CDMO market. The most significant growth is projected to come from the Asia-Pacific region in the anticipated period. The report on the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market comprises of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

