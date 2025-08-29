The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated Barriers And Bollards Market to Grow at 6.4% CAGR from 2025-2029

It will grow to $2.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

What Is The Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Size And Growth?

There has been a robust growth in the automated barriers and bollards market size in the past few years. The market is estimated to increase from $1.93 billion in 2024 to $2.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This rise during the historic phase can be credited to factors such as increased urbanization, higher demand for solutions to control traffic, expanded commercial infrastructure, heightened occurrences of unauthorized vehicle breaches, and an overall surge in the number of vehicles.

The market for automated barriers and bollards is forecasted to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching $2.64 billion in 2029 at a 6.4% CAGR. This potential growth during the predicted period can be credited to an increased demand for automatic toll management systems, the growth of the logistics and warehousing industry, the development of commercial real estate, a boost in the usage of automated bollards in pedestrian precincts, and a surge in investment for the protection of essential infrastructure. The upcoming period also highlights significant trends such as the implementation of smart city infrastructure, integration with IoT and cloud-based systems, advancements in hydraulic and electromechanical systems, high performing systems, and the use of durable anti-terrorism bollards.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automated Barriers And Bollards Market?

The escalation in vehicle traffic is likely to spur the expansion of the automated barriers and bollards market. When we talk of vehicle traffic, we're referring to the commuting of motor vehicles on roads, streets, or assigned pathways for transport needs or for gaining access. The explosion of vehicle traffic is attributable to increased urbanization, resulting in larger city populations and subsequently, more private vehicle owners traveling for occupational, educational, or everyday needs. Automated barriers and bollards are employed to manage access, augment security, and supervise vehicle movement in prohibited or high-risk regions such as parking spaces, government structures, and city areas. For case in point, the Department for Transport, a governmental department based in the UK, stated in June 2025 that car traffic saw an increase of 1.9% in 2024 in comparison to 2023, amounting to a total of 256.1 billion vehicle miles covered. Thus, the surge in vehicle traffic is fueling the expansion of the automated barriers and bollards market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automated Barriers And Bollards Market?

Major players in the Automated Barriers And Bollards Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Atkore Inc.

• Nice S.p.A.

• Lindsay Corporation

• CAME S.p.A.

• Automatic Systems S.A.

• FAAC S.p.A.

• A-SAFE HQ Limited

• ATG Access Ltd

• MACS Automated Bollard Systems Ltd

• TISO LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automated Barriers And Bollards Market?

Prominent players in the automated barriers and bollards sector are emphasizing on product progression like electromechanical security bollards, in order to boost operational effectiveness, advance access control features, and to meet the enhancing demand for advanced edge security solutions. These security bollards are automated, retractable columns powered by electricity, aimed to manage vehicle approach and amplify edge security in high-risk or limited zones. For instance, Pilomat, an organization based in Italy that manufactures automatic and electromechanical security bollards, introduced a new line of security bollards in November 2023, intended to substitute traditional hydraulic systems. The recently unveiled EM and EMB series utilizes electric motor technology to offer enhanced energy efficiency, lessened environmental impact, decreased operational sound, and simplified maintenance needs. These bollards, designed for both regular and high-security uses, can endure frequent uses and offer a solid defense against vehicular encroachment. The new sets, by scrapping hydraulic components, boost reliability and sustainability while limiting the chance of fluid spilling, making it the ideal solution for high-performance access control.

How Is The Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Segmented?

The automated barriers and bollards market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Retractable Bollards, Fixed Bollards, Automatic Barriers, Traffic Barriers

2) By Product: Push Button, Remote Controlled, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Reader, Loop Detectors

3) By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Plastic, Concrete

4) By Application: Railway Crossings, Toll Plazas, Airports, Perimeter Security

5) By End Use: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Retractable Bollards: Hydraulic Retractable Bollards, Pneumatic Retractable Bollards, Electric Retractable Bollards, Manual Retractable Bollards

2) Fixed Bollards: Embedded Fixed Bollards, Surface Mounted Fixed Bollards, Decorative Fixed Bollards, Anti-ram Fixed Bollards

3) Automatic Barriers: Boom Barriers, Swing Arm Barriers, Sliding Barriers, Rising Arm Barriers

4) Traffic Barriers: Arm Gates, Barrier Gates, Crash Barriers, Road Blockers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automated Barriers And Bollards Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the automated barriers and bollards market as the leading region. The forecast in the Automated Barriers and Bollards Global Market Report 2025 predicts that this region's status will progress further. The report comprehensively covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

