Card Personalization Services Market Size Worth $5.14 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Card Personalization Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Card Personalization Services Market Worth?

The market size for card personalization services has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $3.50 billion in 2024 to $3.79 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The past growth trend can be linked to an increasing preference for secure payment platforms, escalating use of cards related to banking and finance, a burgeoning need for identity verification in government initiatives, the extension of the telecom space, and the rising acceptance of reward schemes in the retail sector.

There is an anticipated robust growth in the card personalization services market size over the approaching years, with forecasts suggesting it will reach $5.14 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to a growing preference for contactless payment alternatives, the ongoing expansion of digital governance and smart cities, an increased emphasis on biometric card security, a rising trend in personalizing transportation cards, and a growing prevalence of smart healthcare cards. Key trends expected during this period encompass technological progression in card printing methods, innovation in biometric card verification, advancements in contactless chip technology research and development, the integration of enhanced security features, and progress in sustainable card materials.

Download a free sample of the card personalization services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26777&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Card Personalization Services Market?

The card personalization services market is anticipated to grow due to the escalating need for contactless payment solutions. These solutions refer to advanced technologies, which enable prompt and secure transactions without the necessity of physical touch, usually carried out via radio frequency identification or near field communication through cards, smartphones or wearable gadgets. The growing requirement for more accelerated, secure, and convenient transactions that not only enhance the customer experience but also minimise physical contact is provoking the need for contactless payment solutions. By incorporating user-specific details and contactless technologies into payment cards, card personalization services amplify contactless payment solutions, thus facilitating quick, safe, and convenient transactions. As per the European Central Bank, a central financial institution based in Germany associated with the euro system, the quantity of contactless card payments surged to 23.2 billion in the second half of 2023 – an increase of 16% compared to the same timeframe in 2022. Hence, the escalating need for contactless payment solutions is fuelling the expansion of the card personalization services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Card Personalization Services Market?

Major players in the Card Personalization Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thales Group S.A.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• IDEMIA Group SAS

• Mühlbauer Group GmbH

• CPI Card Group Inc.

• Valid Soluções S.A.

• AUSTRIACARD AG

• In-Solutions Global Ltd. (ISG)

• MagTek Inc.

• Evolis S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Card Personalization Services Industry?

Leading firms in the card personalization services market are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge solutions, which include platforms for card design powered by artificial intelligence, to make the issuance process more efficient and increase the level of customization available to customers. AI-enabled card design platforms are digital resources that utilize AI-based algorithms to automate and customise payment card design according to user preferences and issuer specifications. For example, in July 2025, Mastercard Inc., a credit card company based in the United States, unveiled its AI card design studio, a state-of-the-art AI-driven platform conceived to streamline and tailor the card design process for issuers like banks. This platform enables users to upload logos and product data, take advantage of AI-powered tools for speedy generation of multiple designs adhering to the brand, modify them as required, and download the final versions instantly. This approach drastically cuts down the time it takes to bring a product to market by limiting the design stage from several weeks to mere minutes. It further offers increased creative freedom, assures brand uniformity, and sets the foundation for future customization by individuals and small businesses.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Card Personalization Services Market Share?

The card personalization services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Embossing, Encoding, Printing, Other Service Types

2) By Type Of Personalization: Dynamic Personalization, Contextual Personalization, Behavioral Personalization, Demographic Personalization, Preference-Based Personalization

3) By Card Type: Financial Cards, Identification And Access Cards, Healthcare Cards, Transportation Cards, Retail And Loyalty Cards

4) By Technology Used: Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) Integrations, Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Retail, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Embossing: Raised Letter Embossing, Indent Printing Embossing, Single-Sided Embossing, Dual-Sided Embossing

2) By Encoding: Magnetic Stripe Encoding, Chip Encoding, Barcode Encoding, Contactless Encoding

3) By Printing: Thermal Transfer Printing, Dye Sublimation Printing, Inkjet Printing, Laser Printing

4) By Other Service Types: Hologram Application, Signature Panel Printing, Scratch Panel Application, Card Lamination

View the full card personalization services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/card-personalization-services-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Card Personalization Services Market?

During the specified year in the Card Personalization Services Global Market Report 2025, North America exhibited dominance as the largest region. The projected growth status of this region was also highlighted. The report further included a thorough analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Card Personalization Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Business Card Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-card-software-global-market-report

Biometric Cards Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biometric-cards-global-market-report

Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-gift-card-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.