GFS Developments Partners with Australian Cricket Stars to Spotlight Dubai as a Leading Lifestyle Investment Destination

Dubai is one of the safest and most exciting places in the world — the perfect choice for living and investing.” — Ben Cutting

SYDNEY , NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s real estate developer, GFS Developments , has teamed up with Australian Cricketers to highlight why the emirate is emerging as a top choice globally, seeking world-class living and lucrative property investments.Well-known cricketers Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, and Shaun Marsh have all spent considerable time in Dubai through international cricket tournaments, training camps, and leisure trips. Collectively, they share a strong appreciation for the city’s vibrant lifestyle, unmatched safety, global connectivity, and impressive pace of development.“I love Dubai. I try to stop over every time I can, whether I’m heading to Pakistan, India, or the UK. I just love the spot,” said Ben Cutting, who also emphasised Dubai’s reputation for safety. “It’s one of the safest places in the world. My wife loves it for that very reason.”Chris Lynn said Dubai’s ever-changing skyline leaves a lasting impression on every visit. “Every time I go there, there are new buildings. It never ceases to amaze me,” he commented, highlighting the city’s ambitious infrastructure and urban growth.Nathan Coulter-Nile pointed to Dubai’s ability to cater to every interest: “You can pretty much do whatever you want there, shopping, golf, tours, the desert. There are so many things to see and do.”Ben Dunk praised Dubai’s leisure offerings: “The golf’s unbelievable, the food’s really good, and the weather’s always spot on.”For Shaun Marsh, Dubai is a place with deep cultural appeal and liveability: “I love the culture, and it’s a fantastic place to go live. I’m not surprised that so many people are moving there now.”When asked about property investment in Dubai, the cricketers unanimously recommended GFS Developments. Shaun Marsh called it “your best choice” for investing in Dubai, while Chris Lynn described GFS as “the champions of Dubai’s real estate.”Setting itself apart from other major developers, GFS is recognised for its aggressive pricing and highly convenient payment plans that make premium real estate accessible to a wider audience. With homes starting from just AED 470,000, buyers can benefit from a flexible 1% monthly installment plan and an attractive three-year post-handover payment option, a model designed to empower a new generation of homeowners and investors to achieve luxury living with financial ease.GFS Developments has established itself as a trusted leader in Dubai’s property sector, known for delivering premium residential projects that combine modern design, superior quality, and strategic locations. With a diverse portfolio ranging from stylish apartments to luxury villas, GFS caters to a wide range of buyer needs, from first-time homeowners to seasoned investors seeking high-yield opportunities, delivering excellence globally.About GFS DevelopmentsGFS Developments Dubai is a premier real estate developer recognised for delivering outstanding residential projects across the city. With a focus on innovation, architectural quality, and client satisfaction, GFS continues to expand its footprint, offering properties that reflect Dubai’s status as a global city. Whether for personal living or investment, GFS projects offer lasting value, making them a preferred choice for discerning buyers worldwide.For more information,visit the site https://gfsdevelopments.ae/

