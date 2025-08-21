Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market to Reach $6.55 Billion by 2029 with 6.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Image-Guided Therapy Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for image-guided therapy systems has seen substantial growth. It is anticipated to expand from a value of $4.82 billion in 2024 to $5.13 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the previous period is credited to the heightened demand for precision, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging global population, more reliance on minimally invasive procedures, and enhanced utilization in oncology.

In the ensuing years, we can expect a significant growth in the image-guided therapy systems market. By 2029, it's projected to reach $6.55 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth predicted over this period is due in part to a growing preference for outpatient and ambulatory surgical procedures, a global increase in healthcare spending, more r&d investment, improved image resolution quality, and developments in hospital infrastructure. Forecasted trends over this period include AI-fueled image advancements, multi-modal system integration, advancements in portable imaging devices technology, evolution of hybrid operating rooms, and improvements in electromagnetic tracking.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market?

The burgeoning need for less invasive procedures is projected to spur the expansion of the image-guided therapy systems market. Such operations involve surgical techniques that moderate the variety and magnitude of incisions, lessening patient distress and recovery period. The escalating demand for these less invasive procedures is chiefly attributed to their advantages, such as decreased recovery duration since they generally involve smaller cuts, inducing less tissue harm, and enabling a swifter return of patients to their regular activities than traditional open surgeries. Image-guided therapy systems aid these less invasive surgeries by providing real-time imaging that allows surgeons to precisely steer instruments and focus on treatment areas while conserving the surrounding healthy tissue. For example, in February 2024, as per the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, a non-profit organization based in the USA, in 2023, less invasive procedures made up 83% of all medical procedures executed, while conventional surgical procedures constituted the remaining 17%. Consequently, the escalating demand for these less invasive procedures is fuelling the expansion of the image-guided therapy systems market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market?

Major players in the Image-Guided Therapy Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Stryker Corporation

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Smith & Nephew plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market?

Leading firms in the image-guided therapy systems market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, such as 3D imaging solutions, to increase diagnostic accuracy, enhance operational efficiency, and permit accurate, minimally invasive interventions for improved patient care. 3D imaging solutions are state-of-the-art medical imaging technologies that create three-dimensional visuals of internal body structures, allowing medical professionals to examine anatomy in more depth and detail. For example, in February 2024, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a healthcare technology company based in the Netherlands, unveiled its new Azurion neuro biplane image-guided therapy system at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2024. The system boasts improved 2D and 3D imaging, automatic beam rotation for image orientation, sophisticated C-arm angulation and rotation, and inclusive table-side control to maintain sterility. It also comes with a head immobilizer for enhanced stroke care and accommodates flexible X-ray detector positioning. By incorporating Philips' ClarityIQ low-dose imaging technology and neurological suite software, this introduction highlights Philips' dedication to facilitating effective workflows, bettering clinical decision-making, and promoting patient outcomes in neurovascular procedures.

How Is The Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market Segmented?

The image-guided therapy systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Ultrasound Systems, Endoscopes, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-Ray Fluoroscopy Or C-Arms, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Single-Photon Emission CT (SPECT), Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Electromagnetic Navigation, Robotic-Assisted Imaging Guidance, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Real-Time 3D Or 4D Imaging, Augmented Or Mixed-Reality Visualization, Optical And Laser-Based Tracking

3) By Modality Portability: Fixed Systems, Mobile C-Arms, Hand-Held Or Portable

4) By Application: Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Urology, Oncology, Ear, Nose, And Throat Surgery, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research And Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Ultrasound Systems: Two-Dimensional (2D) Ultrasound Systems, Three-Dimensional (3D) And Four-Dimensional (4D) Ultrasound Systems, Doppler Ultrasound Systems, Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Systems, Portable and Handheld Ultrasound Devices

2) By Endoscopes: Rigid Endoscope Systems, Flexible Endoscope Systems, Capsule Endoscope Systems, Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Systems, Single-Use (Disposable) Endoscope Systems

3) By Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Open Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Closed Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Extremity Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, 3 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI) Systems

4) By X-Ray Fluoroscopy or C-Arms: Mobile C-Arm Imaging Systems, Mini C-Arm Imaging Systems, Fixed C-Arm Imaging Systems, Flat Panel Detector C-Arm Systems, Image Intensifier C-Arm Systems

5) By Positron Emission Tomography (PET): Positron Emission Tomography–Computed Tomography (PET-CT) Systems, Positron Emission Tomography–Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI) Systems, Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Positron Emission Tomography Systems, Digital Positron Emission Tomography Systems

6) By Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT): Standalone Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Systems, Hybrid Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Or Computed Tomography Systems, Multi-Head Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Systems, Cardiac Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Systems

7) By Other Product Types: Computed Tomography (CT) Imaging Systems, Optical Imaging Systems, Photoacoustic Imaging Systems, Hybrid Operating Room Systems, Gamma Camera Imaging Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market?

The Image-Guided Therapy Systems Global Market Report 2025 revealed North America as the leading region for the year 2024. It also projects Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid expansion in the forthcoming years. The report encompasses data from diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

