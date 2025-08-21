Busch Showcases Innovative Vacuum Solutions for Sustainable Plastics Processing at K 2025 Fair in Düsseldorf

PLASTEX PMM 0140 A. Source: Busch Vacuum Solutions.

From October 8 to 15, 2025, Busch will showcase vacuum technologies for every stage of plastics processing at K 2025 in Düsseldorf.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The focus is on the PLASTEX vacuum system with integrated separator technology. Networked vacuum systems with frequency-controlled drive units, integrated process control and interfaces to plant automation will also be showcased.

PLASTEX: Efficient vacuum systems for extruder degassing and recycled material processing

The new generation of PLASTEX vacuum systems from Busch has been specially developed for degassing during the extrusion process. The systems can be fully integrated into the extruder control system. A built-in display enables direct operation and process control on site. Frequency-controlled drive units precisely adapt the vacuum level to the material properties and process parameters.

The systems are equipped with MINK claw vacuum pumps, which enable dry and contact-free compression. This reduces maintenance effort and energy consumption. Vacuum boosters such as the Busch PUMA WP 1250-4500 B2/D2 can also be used for higher gas volumes. These increase the pumping speed while maintaining a stable vacuum level, enabling reliable processing of technical plastics, even under demanding conditions. Particularly in the case of recycled material extrusion, the precisely coordinated combination of vacuum solutions and tailor-made separator technology ensures stable vacuum conditions, even with highly fluctuating material properties or process parameters. This reduces waste by up to 80 percent.

Separator technology with a process-specific design is a key factor in ensuring this efficiency. It reliably protects the vacuum pumps against contamination and therefore enables consistently stable and trouble-free operation.

PLASTEX systems are based on extensive application experience and combine proven separator technology with modern control technology. The systems are configured according to customer specifications and therefore enable stable process control as well as energy and resource-efficient extrusion.

MINK MV 0310 B: Flexible and expandable vacuum solutions for challenging applications

Busch will present the MINK MV 0310 B for applications in plastics processing, such as material handling, degassing, drying and molding processes. It is a compact, low-noise claw vacuum pump with dry, non-contact compression, which significantly reduces maintenance effort.

The series includes versions with pumping speeds from 60 to 1,200 m³/h. Versions with standard motor or frequency-controlled drive unit are available. Busch offers the ECOTORQUE Master Control control unit for centralized control of these and other vacuum pumps. It enables up to eight vacuum pumps of the same size to be controlled and offers the user a demand-oriented and energy-optimized operating mode thanks to the OO – Digital Services assistant. The intuitive touch display allows users to view and control operating parameters, and plan maintenance work efficiently.

In addition to complete system solutions, Busch also offers individual vacuum components. The range covers components from the portfolio of Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a Busch Group company. This includes valves, flanges, seals, filters and other accessories. These components play a crucial role in ensuring the tightness, stability and performance of vacuum infrastructures. The targeted selection of suitable components increases efficiency and process safety, extends the lifetime of the systems and enables modular adaptation to different technical requests.

Visitors to the K 2025 will have the opportunity to obtain comprehensive information about the system solutions and components in Hall 11 at booth G26. Selected components that show how vacuum systems can be individually configured will be showcased there.

