Ultimate Home Upgrade Becomes Authorized Dealer for Bromic Heating Solutions

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimate Home Upgrade is thrilled to announce its new partnership as an authorized dealer for Bromic, the industry leader in state-of-the-art radiant outdoor heating solutions. This collaboration marks a significant expansion in Ultimate Home Upgrade's product offerings, providing customers with access to Bromic's innovative and stylish heating systems.Bromic is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and sleek designs, making it the preferred choice for designers and homeowners seeking to enhance their outdoor spaces. With a focus on performance and aesthetics, Bromic's radiant heaters deliver unparalleled warmth and comfort, transforming any outdoor area into a cozy retreat, regardless of the season."We are excited to partner with Bromic and bring their exceptional outdoor heating solutions to our customers," said Eric Stewart, Owners at Ultimate Home Upgrade. "Bromic's commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier home improvement products. We believe our customers will appreciate the enhanced outdoor living experience that Bromic heaters offer."As an authorized dealer, Ultimate Home Upgrade will offer a comprehensive range of Bromic products, including the popular Platinum and Tungsten series. These heaters are designed to withstand the elements while providing efficient and consistent heat distribution, ensuring comfort and style in any outdoor setting.Customers can explore Bromic's collection at Ultimate Home Upgrade's showroom or online at https://ultimatehomeupgrade.com/collections/bromic-outdoor-heaters . The knowledgeable team at Ultimate Home Upgrade is ready to assist with product selection and provide expert advice to help customers find the perfect heating solution for their outdoor spaces.For more information about Bromic products or to schedule a consultation, please contact Ultimate Home Upgrade at support@UltimateHomeUpgrade.com.About Ultimate Home UpgradeUltimate Home Upgrade is a leading provider of premium home improvement products and services. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Ultimate Home Upgrade offers a wide range of solutions to enhance the beauty, comfort, and functionality of homes. From innovative heating systems to stylish outdoor design elements, Ultimate Home Upgrade is dedicated to helping homeowners create their dream spaces.About BromicBromic is a global leader in the design and manufacture of outdoor radiant heating solutions. Known for their superior performance and modern aesthetics, Bromic heaters are trusted by homeowners and designers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and quality, Bromic continues to set the standard for outdoor comfort.

