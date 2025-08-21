Ultimate Home Upgrade Becomes Authorized Dealer for Bromic Heating Solutions
Tungsten Portable Heater - Covers more square feet than the typical "mushroom" and "fire tube" style
Experience warmth like never before with Bromic’s state-of-the-art radiant outdoor heating solutions, renowned for their unbeatable performance
Bromic is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and sleek designs, making it the preferred choice for designers and homeowners seeking to enhance their outdoor spaces. With a focus on performance and aesthetics, Bromic's radiant heaters deliver unparalleled warmth and comfort, transforming any outdoor area into a cozy retreat, regardless of the season.
"We are excited to partner with Bromic and bring their exceptional outdoor heating solutions to our customers," said Eric Stewart, Owners at Ultimate Home Upgrade. "Bromic's commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier home improvement products. We believe our customers will appreciate the enhanced outdoor living experience that Bromic heaters offer."
As an authorized dealer, Ultimate Home Upgrade will offer a comprehensive range of Bromic products, including the popular Platinum and Tungsten series. These heaters are designed to withstand the elements while providing efficient and consistent heat distribution, ensuring comfort and style in any outdoor setting.
Customers can explore Bromic's collection at Ultimate Home Upgrade's showroom or online at https://ultimatehomeupgrade.com/collections/bromic-outdoor-heaters. The knowledgeable team at Ultimate Home Upgrade is ready to assist with product selection and provide expert advice to help customers find the perfect heating solution for their outdoor spaces.
For more information about Bromic products or to schedule a consultation, please contact Ultimate Home Upgrade at support@UltimateHomeUpgrade.com.
About Ultimate Home Upgrade
Ultimate Home Upgrade is a leading provider of premium home improvement products and services. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Ultimate Home Upgrade offers a wide range of solutions to enhance the beauty, comfort, and functionality of homes. From innovative heating systems to stylish outdoor design elements, Ultimate Home Upgrade is dedicated to helping homeowners create their dream spaces.
About Bromic
Bromic is a global leader in the design and manufacture of outdoor radiant heating solutions. Known for their superior performance and modern aesthetics, Bromic heaters are trusted by homeowners and designers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and quality, Bromic continues to set the standard for outdoor comfort.
Eric Stewart
WE'REE NOT DONE, LLC - DBA Ultimate Home Upgrade
+1 518-858-8687
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Homeowner Courtney Saib Talks Bromic Tungsten Electric
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.