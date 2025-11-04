Ultimate Home Upgrade now offers Lumien Landscape Lighting, Accessories and Outdoor Speakers

Lumien Vibe Bluetooth Speaker Black Friday Deal Lumien Landscape LightinbgShowcase Home Lumien uplighting on showcase home

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimate Home Upgrade, a leader in innovative home beautification solutions, is excited to announce the addition of the full array of Lumien Landscape Lighting products to its extensive catalog. This new offering includes the cutting-edge LumineVibe landscape Bluetooth speakers, designed to enhance outdoor spaces with both illumination and sound.As homeowners increasingly seek to create inviting and functional outdoor environments, Lumien Landscape Lighting provides the perfect solution. With a variety of stylish and energy-efficient lighting options, Lumien products not only elevate the aesthetic appeal of gardens, patios, and walkways but also enhance safety and usability during evening hours.The standout feature of this new collection is the LumienVibe Bluetooth speakers, which seamlessly integrate with Lumien lighting to create an immersive outdoor experience. These speakers allow users to enjoy their favorite music or podcasts while enjoying beautifully lit surroundings, making gatherings, parties, or quiet evenings at home even more enjoyable.“We are thrilled to offer Lumien Landscape Lighting and the innovative LumienVibe speakers to our customers,” said Eric Stewart, Owner at Ultimate Home Upgrade. “This addition aligns perfectly with our mission to help homeowners create spaces that reflect their lifestyle and wellness goals. With Lumien, our customers can transform their outdoor areas into vibrant, multifunctional environments.”Ultimate Home Upgrade will be offering a buy 3 get 1 free ($685.71 Savings) of the LumienVibe speaker from 11/28/25 - 12/7/25. Get them while the deal lasts! Visit [ https://ultimatehomeupgrade.com/collections/lumien-vibe-landscape-speakers Ultimate Home Upgrade is committed to providing high-quality products that promote health, relaxation, and enjoyment in every aspect of home life. The new Lumien Landscape Lighting collection is now available for purchase on the Ultimate Home Upgrade website, along with a wide range of other premium home enhancement solutions.For more information about Lumien Landscape Lighting and to explore the full collection, visit [ https://ultimatehomeupgrade.com/collections/landscape-lighting] About Ultimate Home UpgradeUltimate Home Upgrade, operated by We’re Not Done, LLC, specializes in innovative wellness solutions and lifestyle upgrades for the home. Founded in 2024, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality products that enhance living spaces and promote overall well-being.For media inquiries, please contact:Eric StewartOwnerUltimate Home UpgradePhone: +1 833-787-HOME (4663)Email: Support@UltimateHomeUpgrade.com

