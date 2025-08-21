Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Market Through 2025?

The market size of medical specimen tracking systems has seen significant growth over recent years. The market is projected to rise from $1.06 billion in 2024 and reach $1.15 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth witnessed in the past can be credited to a surge in demand for precise diagnostic testing, an increase in laboratory automation, expansion in hospital facilities, a climb in medical errors, and a rising number of clinical trials.

In the coming years, the market size for medical specimen tracking systems is projected to experience substantial growth. By 2029, this market will expand to $1.53 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as increasing hospital admissions, higher counts of surgical procedures, a heightened focus on precision medicine, more dependency on manual specimen tracking methodologies, and a surge in the number of pathology labs. Key trends expected during the forecast interval encompass technological advancements, progress in mobile compatibility for specimen tracking, increased integration with electronic health files, the invention of temperature-responsive tracking systems, innovations in real-time location surveillance, and advancements in automating chain-of-custody procedures.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Market?

Increasing focus on precision medicine is poised to accelerate the expansion of the medical specimen tracking systems market. Precision medicine, an approach to healthcare that tailors disease prevention and treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle, is on the upward trend due to the increasing accessibility of genomic data. This allows healthcare practitioners to create targeted treatments designed around an individual's unique genetic blueprint, resulting in more successful care. Medical specimen tracking systems enhance precision medicine by providing a reliable and prompt management of biological samples, thereby ensuring trustworthy diagnostic information for personalized treatment schemes. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US healthcare organization, revealed that in 2023, the FDA sanctioned 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases, a sharp increase from six in 2022. Consequently, the intensifying focus on precision medicine is fueling the development of the medical specimen tracking systems market.

Which Players Dominate The Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Brooks Automation Inc.

• Cryoport Systems LLC

• Peak Technologies Inc.

• LabWare Inc.

• LabConnect LLC

• Orchard Software Corporation

• STARLIMS Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Market?

Major corporations involved in the medical specimen tracking systems market are putting their efforts into technological breakthroughs, such as cloud-based digital solutions, with the goal of improving specimen tracking, minimizing errors, and enhancing overall efficiency throughout various healthcare environments. A cloud-based digital solution refers to a technology that permits remote access, storage, and administration of data and operations through internet-hosted platforms. For example, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a pharmaceutical corporation situated in Switzerland, unveiled Navify Sample Tracking in May 2023. This is a digital tool developed to assist laboratories in effectively tracking patient testing samples during the entire diagnostic procedure. The system escalates transparency and tracking, aiding in the reduction of errors, acceleration of turnaround times, and refinement of communication between healthcare providers and laboratories. Navify Sample Tracking also smoothly integrates with current lab infrastructure, giving live status updates and tailored alerts, subsequently boosting operational competence and patient safety.

Global Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The medical specimen tracking systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Software, Hardware, Consumables

2) By Type: Patient Testing, Clinical Trial, Tissue Specimen

3) By Technology: Radio Frequency Identification, Barcode

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Biobanking, Research And Clinical Trials

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pathology Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Laboratory Information Management Systems, Specimen Tracking Applications, Barcode and Radio Frequency Identification Integration Software, Data Analytics and Reporting Tools, Cloud-based Tracking Platforms

2) By Hardware: Barcode Printers, Barcode Scanners, Radio Frequency Identification Readers, Labeling Systems, Mobile Tracking Devices, Workstations and Monitors

3) By Consumables: Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Barcode Labels, Sample Containers and Vials, Labeling Ribbons and Inks, Temperature-Control Packaging Supplies

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Market?

In the Medical Specimen Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position for the year 2024. The projected growth outlook remained robust. The report assessed several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

