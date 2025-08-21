Akila and BizzTech Partner to Accelerate Physical AI for Smart Cities and the Built Environment

Akila × BizzTech: Accelerating Physical AI for Smart Cities

NVIDIA collaborators combine hyper-real visualization, digital twins, and semantic/agentic AI to speed design, operations, and Metropolis-class deployments.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech and Akila today announced a strategic partnership to bring next-generation physical AI, digital twins, and immersive visualization to smart cities and the built environment. By aligning as members of the NVIDIA Partner Network, the companies will help governments, real estate owners, campuses, and utilities deploy city-scale solutions faster - spanning planning, design, daily operations, and citizen experience.

"BizzTech and Akila are partnering to shape the next generation of smart city and built environment solutions. We’re excited to work with a fellow member of the NVIDIA Partner Network to combine BizzTech’s mastery of immersive, hyper-realistic visualization with Akila’s core expertise in digital twins powered by semantic and agentic AI. Together, we can enable faster fine-tuning of physical AI for smart city use cases, including Metropolis applications, and create transformative solutions that redefine how cities and the built environment are designed, operated and experienced.” - Akila CEO, Francois Amman

“BizzTech was built to turn physical-world complexity into live, actionable intelligence,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. “With AKILA, we are empowering our customers to anticipate, adapt, and excel in every environment, today and for the future. As members of the NVIDIA Partner Network, we’re uniting hyper-realistic 3D visualization with agentic AI to accelerate the fine-tuning of physical AI for smart-city and industrial operations - so leaders can see, simulate, and optimize everything from energy and maintenance to safety, sustainability, and the occupant experience.”

Why it matters

Cities and complex facilities need AI that understands context and acts in real time. This collaboration brings together city-scale 3D twins, hyper-real visualization, and agentic AI to deliver measurable outcomes in safety, energy efficiency, mobility, and citizen services - while reducing integration time and cost.

What’s new

- Physical AI training stack: BizzTech’s immersive cloud-rendered model and Akila’s semantic AI for training and deployment of Physical AI.

- Metropolis-ready workflows: Faster fine-tuning for NVIDIA Metropolis use cases across traffic analytics, public safety, and infrastructure operations.

- Open, interoperable approach: Designed to integrate with existing IoT, BMS/SCADA, GIS/BIM, and enterprise data sources.

From pilot to scale: Tooling and playbooks that shorten the path from proof-of-concept to city-wide deployment.

Early use cases

- Energy & sustainability: Portfolio-level optimization using live building and grid data to hit carbon and cost targets.

- Mobility operations: Real-time coordination of intersections, fleets, and curb space to cut congestion and improve safety.

- Public safety & resilience: Event detection and response simulation for extreme weather (storms, heat waves, etc.), large crowds and security events.

- Campus & district management: Cross-system command for airports, industrial parks, hospitals, and universities.

Availability

Joint reference architectures, demos, and partner onboarding resources are available to select customers and system integrators starting today, with broader access rolling out this year.

About BizzTech

BizzTech transforms digital twins into a fully interactive, immersive environment through a powerful Metaverse layer - unlocking limitless use cases. Through an additional Agentic AI layer, we turn digital twins from passive models into intelligent, operational ecosystems that can autonomously respond, decide, and act in real time.

About Akila

Akila is a digital twin and AI platform for real estate, unlocking portfolio-wide transparency and control over asset performance. Akila is built on OpenUSD and creates semantically-rich digital twins that harness previously siloed building data across sites and systems, making it an AI-ready and a driver of substantial jumps in efficiency, decarbonization and occupant well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

