Intravenous Therapy Solutions Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Intravenous Therapy Solutions Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Intravenous Therapy Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Intravenous Therapy Solutions Market?

The size of the intravenous therapy solutions market has seen a swift increase in the past few years. It is predicted to expand from $11.95 billion in 2024 to $13.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The historic period growth can be linked to factors such as a rise in hospital admissions, an increase in surgical procedures, a greater incidence of dehydration, a higher occurrence of chronic illnesses, and improved access to healthcare infrastructure.

The market for intravenous therapy solutions is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its value predicted to reach $19.33 billion by 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include an aging global population, the growth of home healthcare services, the increasing need for fast rehydration treatments, a rise in gastrointestinal disorders, and a growing use of disposable IV parts. Future trends expected to impact the market during this time include improvements in IV drug delivery technology, a transition towards IV therapy at home, the combining of smart infusion pumps, an increase in biological and specialty drug infusions, and a growing preference for personalized IV nutritional therapy.

Download a free sample of the intravenous therapy solutions market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25802&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Intravenous Therapy Solutions Market?

The intravenous therapy solutions market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating requirement for minimally invasive treatments. These treatments are medical approaches entailing minimum incisions or insertions into the patient's body, thus enabling quicker convalescence and fewer complications. The heightened interest in minimally invasive treatments comes from their potential to decrease post-surgical discomfort, prompting faster patient recuperation and enhanced comfort throughout the healing stage. Intravenous therapy solutions aid minimally invasive treatments by allowing for the efficient administration of crucial fluids, drugs, and nutrients straight into the bloodstream, guaranteeing superior patient care and swift recovery. For example, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a non-profit organization based in the US, revealed in June 2024 that minimally invasive procedures had risen by 7% in 2023, exceeding surgical procedures by 2%. Hence, the escalating demand for minimally invasive treatments is propelling the expansion of the intravenous (IV) therapy solutions market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Intravenous Therapy Solutions Market?

Major players in the Intravenous Therapy Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Grifols S.A.

• Terumo Corporation

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

• Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Teleflex Incorporated

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Intravenous Therapy Solutions Industry?

Key players in the intravenous therapy solutions market are prioritizing the development of novel solutions like ready-to-use drug infusion to improve treatment effectiveness and minimize preparation time in clinical environments. This innovative solution implies pre-labeled, pre-mixed intravenous (IV) medications packed in standardized doses and containers, thus nullifying the necessity for compounding or dilution on site. Take for example, B. Braun Medical Inc., a manufacturing company based in the United States, introduced Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection, a ready-to-use intravenous anticonvulsant solution, in May 2024. This solution is purposed for managing seizures and is offered in standardised volumes and concentrations, thereby eliminating the need for on-site dilution or compounding. Packaged in a flexible container, the Levetiracetam IV formulation is pre-mixed, guaranteeing precise dosage, minimizing contamination risk, and increasing convenience for medical professionals in emergency and inpatient contexts.

What Segments Are Covered In The Intravenous Therapy Solutions Market Report?

The intravenous therapy solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Crystalloids, Colloids, Blood Products, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Fluid And Electrolyte Imbalance, Nutritional Support, Medication Administration, Blood Transfusion, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Crystalloids: Normal Saline (0.9% Sodium Chloride), Half Normal Saline (0.45% Sodium Chloride), Lactated Ringer’s Solution, Dextrose Solutions, Hypertonic Saline

2) By Colloids: Albumin, Dextran, Hydroxyethyl Starch (HES), Gelatin

3) By Blood Products: Packed Red Blood Cells (PRBCs), Platelets, Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), Cryoprecipitate

4) By Other Product: Intravenous Immunoglobulins (IVIG), Parenteral Nutrition Solutions, Specialty Intravenous Drugs And Additives

View the full intravenous therapy solutions market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravenous-therapy-solutions-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Intravenous Therapy Solutions Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Intravenous Therapy Solutions, North America held the position as the leading region for the designated year, with expectations of continued growth projection. The report covered various regions including the Middle East, Africa, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Intravenous Therapy Solutions Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Intravenous Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravenous-solutions-global-market-report

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravenous-immunoglobulin-global-market-report

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravenous-infusion-pumps-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.