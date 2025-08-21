eXp Realty taps Julián Londoño Franco to lead Colombia

Londoño’s move signals a shift as more Latin American agents seek modern brokerage models with ownership, equity, and global scale.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hi JohneXp Realty, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet, recently announced the appointment of Julián David Londoño Franco as the new Country Leader for Colombia, marking a bold new phase of growth, results, and agent empowerment across Latin America.A high-performing broker, award-winning team leader, and respected mentor, Londoño brings deep experience and a strong track record of helping agents thrive in competitive markets. His leadership is expected to fuel agent attraction, training, and business development in one of eXp’s fastest-growing Latin American countries.“Moving my business to eXp was a major decision, one I made because I believe in what this model offers agents,” said Julián Londoño Franco.“The opportunity to grow a business with more flexibility, ownership, and global collaboration represents, to me, an innovative approach that is shaping both the present and the future of this industry. I’m excited to help more agents in Colombia experience what’s possible with eXp.”Londoño holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, with a background in marketing, sales, and business strategy. He previously served as owner and team leader of IEBR SAS (a former RE/MAX franchise), now operating as Team Platinum by eXp, where he consistently earned national recognition for productivity and service excellence. He is widely respected as a mentor and consultant to real estate professionals and is driven by a mission to elevate the industry through momentum, performance, and exceptional service.“Julian brings a proven leadership style that reflects eXp’s commitment to agent success,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director, International at eXp Realty. “He’s a respected figure in Colombia’s real estate community and understands how to support agents in building sustainable, productive businesses. His appointment strengthens our presence across Latin America.”Londoño succeeds Virginia Restrepo, who oversees broader scaling efforts as Regional Director for CALA (Central America and Latin America). A key architect of eXp’s success in Colombia, Restrepo was instrumental in launching the market, building local leadership, and positioning the country for lasting impact. “He understands what agents need to succeed today, and he’s deeply committed to helping them do it. Colombia’s agents are in very good hands.”Why Agents Are Choosing eXp Realty in Colombia and Around the World:• Industry-Leading Commission Structure – Agents keep more of what they ear• Global Collaboration – Access to a powerful international network• Revenue Share & Equity Ownership – Build wealth while growing your business• Cloud-Based Flexibility – Work from anywhere, without brick-and-mortar limitations• World-Class Mentorship & Training – Learn from top agents and grow fasterAgents ready to take control of their careers can learn more at expcolombia.co ENDData EnquiriesAlex PericliM: 07979 262393T: 0207 856 0185E: alex@properpr.co.ukProperPRAbout eXp World Holdings, Inc.eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realtyand SUCCESSEnterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information, visit expworldholdings.com SUCCESSEnterprises, anchored by SUCCESSMagazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. Visit success.com for more.Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, individual agent success, and the availability of equity ownership programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

