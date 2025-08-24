PD EDC Unveils Bugeye 3.0, a Compact Analog Compass for Everyday Carry and Outdoor Use

The Kickstarter campaign features Bugeye 3.0, a compact compass with 360° floating navigation and optional personalized engraving in titanium or aluminum.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PD EDC has announced the launch of Bugeye 3.0 , a modern analog compass designed for everyday carry users, hikers, and outdoor explorers. Now available on Kickstarter , Bugeye 3.0 combines traditional navigation tools with durable engineering for use in a variety of environments.Building on previous versions—Bugeye 1.0 and the coin-sized Bugeye Mini (2.0)—the third-generation model introduces a number of refinements in form and functionality. The project has received support from hundreds of backers in its first week, indicating continued interest in compact, screen-free navigation gear.Compact and Designed for Practical UseBugeye 3.0 features a custom-engineered 360° floating orb that provides quick, clear directional readings from both top and side viewing angles. It does not require batteries or electronic components, making it a reliable companion for navigation without signal dependency. The luminous dial supports nighttime visibility, while the IPX8 waterproof and sand-resistant build makes it well-suited for rugged conditions.Refined Materials and ConstructionAvailable in Grade 5 Titanium (stonewashed) and Aerospace Aluminum (black), each Bugeye 3.0 unit is CNC-machined with high precision for durability and smooth handling. A raised protective edge enhances impact resistance, and the floating orb is constructed from high-strength acrylic—offering long-term resistance to wear and environmental stress.For long-term usability, optional replacement orbs are available and can be installed using simple instructions.Customization OptionsThe latest edition also offers optional laser engraving, allowing users to personalize their compass with one of several symbolic designs:-Personal Sigil – Custom initials or a short phrase-Viking Sigil – A Norse symbol associated with protection-Celtic Sigil – A traditional knotwork motif-Pirate Sigil – A bold emblem for individual expressionThese additions allow each unit to reflect the user's personal style or values while maintaining its practical role.Development and AvailabilityBugeye 3.0 represents a continuation of PD EDC’s iterative approach to functional gear, incorporating feedback and learning from previous product launches. The team emphasizes durability, mechanical simplicity, and user-centered design across all components.Bugeye 3.0 is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with shipping expected to begin in December 2025. For further information, campaign assets, or media inquiries, please visit:Kickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/yAPUl Press Kit: https://shorturl.at/hnyVA About PD EDCPD EDC is a London-based design team specializing in innovative everyday carry solutions. With multiple successful Kickstarter campaigns, the team’s mission is to enable smarter, more flexible ways to carry, work, and explore.Media Contact:PD EDC TeamTel: +447751608372Email: customercare@pdedc.comWebsite: www.pdedc.com

