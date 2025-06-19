VAULT3 Modular Backpack Launches on Kickstarter for Tactical, Travel, and Adventure Gear

The VAULT3 modular backpack features a bold, all-terrain design engineered for tactical, travel, and everyday use. VAULT3 modular backpack and ecosystem of accessories—customizable organization for every mission. VAULT3’s modular design offers unmatched organization—adaptable for field missions, photography, and everyday carry.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PD EDC Unveils VAULT3 : The All-Terrain Modular Backpack for Every Mission, Now Live on KickstarterPD EDC, the design team behind several hit Kickstarter campaigns, has launched its most ambitious project to date: VAULT3, a modular backpack engineered for tactical missions, photographers, travelers, adventurers, and everyday creators. Now live on Kickstarter, VAULT3 is already generating excitement among gear enthusiasts for its revolutionary adaptability and all-terrain durability.One Pack, Unlimited PotentialTraditional backpacks often force users to adapt to a single layout or carry multiple bags for different activities. VAULT3 introduces a new standard in carry flexibility, offering a modular core system, swappable gear panels, and customizable compartments that adapt to any scenario. Whether the task at hand involves tactical missions, photography, urban commuting, outdoor exploration, or global travel, VAULT3 transforms to meet the needs of the mission.According to Frank Liu, founder of PD EDC, VAULT3 is designed to be more than just a backpack, functioning as a complete mission system for doers, makers, and movers. The concept was developed in response to community requests for a truly flexible carry solution, delivering a single pack that transforms instantly for photography, travel, tactical operations, work, or adventure.A Revolution in Modular OrganizationVAULT3 features a Modular 2+1 Compartment System:The Quick-Access Zone keeps essential items instantly reachable.The Modular Core provides customizable organization with boards and pouches for tech, everyday carry (EDC), or travel gear.The Expandable Bay increases storage capacity from 26L to 38L for bulkier items or a modular camera cube.A Modular Storage Board System enables more than 14 layout options using large, medium, and small panels—allowing users to keep gear organized inside the bag or use the boards separately in drawers, toolboxes, or in the field. An ecosystem of add-ons, including a MOLLE-compatible utility board, padded camera cube, tech and toiletry kits, and a folding tray, supports a wide range of operational requirements.Built for Real-World DemandsEach feature of VAULT3 is crafted for practical versatility. The bag opens flat for effortless packing and access. Durable 500D splash-resistant nylon, waterproof zippers, and reinforced construction protect contents in harsh environments. External bottom straps are designed for tents, tripods, or rolled-up jackets, while a water-resistant wet pocket isolates damp items. Magnetic water bottle pockets, hidden compartments, and a padded laptop sleeve (accommodating up to 16") enhance daily convenience.Engineered for Comfort and EnduranceVAULT3 offers all-day comfort through EVA-padded shoulder straps, a ventilated back panel, multi-directional grab handles, and a chest strap for balanced load distribution. The design ensures comfort whether navigating a city, traversing rugged terrain, or traveling internationally.A Backpack for Every MissionMultiple reward tiers are available, including the Core, Flex Pack, Full Flex, Photo Pack, and Max Bundle, along with a full range of modular add-ons. Early backers can secure exclusive discounts and an extended warranty, totaling two years for Kickstarter supporters.Available Now on KickstarterVAULT3 is currently live on Kickstarter, with Super Early Bird offers available for a limited time. Shipping is scheduled to begin in November 2025.For further information, campaign assets, or media inquiries, please visit:Kickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/TfRph Press Kit: https://shorturl.at/7iFxa About PD EDCPD EDC is a London-based design team specializing in innovative everyday carry solutions. With multiple successful Kickstarter campaigns, the team’s mission is to enable smarter, more flexible ways to carry, work, and explore.

