Locum Tenens Staffing Market Forecasted to Achieve US $18.71 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Locum Tenens Staffing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Locum Tenens Staffing Market In 2025?

The market size for locum tenens staffing has seen a fast-paced expansion lately. The sector is expected to expand from a valuation of $10.81 billion in 2024 to $12.08 billion in 2025, leading to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Key drivers for this upswing during the historical phase include escalating shortages of physicians, an increased demand for health services in rural areas, the rising necessity for versatile staffing structures, an increase in the use of health services, and a surge in burnout rates among full-time healthcare practitioners.

The locum tenens staffing industry is slated to undergo rapid expansion in the coming years, with projections hinting at a market worth of $18.71 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%. The significant progress forecasted for this period is tied to technological innovations in healthcare staffing, a rising inclination for a balanced work-life among medical professionals, an escalating need for specialized medical services, widespread growth in telemedicine and remote care, and an increase in healthcare facilities in developing areas. The upcoming trends include advancements in mobile staffing interfaces, innovative approaches to credentialing and onboarding processes, the emergence of AI-based recruitment systems, progress in real-time shift matching applications, and modern solutions in telelocum placement.

Download a free sample of the locum tenens staffing market report:

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Locum Tenens Staffing Market?

The escalating numbers of patients are predicted to stimulate the expansion of the locum tenens staffing market in the future. The increased patient volume pertains to the growing populace seeking medical aid from hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare establishments. This escalation mainly stems from the rising aging population, who typically need more medical consultations, long-term health care, and the supervision of chronic ailments like diabetes, heart diseases, and arthritis. The surge in patient volume pushes the need for adaptable and immediate healthcare staffing solutions, rendering locum tenens professionals crucial to maintain constant patient care, alleviate workforce insufficiency, and prevent healthcare provider oversaturation in high-demand medical settings. For example, a report issued by the National Health Service (NHS), a UK government department, in December 2024, showed that hospital admissions in 2022/23 were projected to be 408,700, a 5% rise from 389,800 in 2021/22. Sixteen percent of respiratory admissions were due to smoking, 8% for cancer, and 7% for cardiovascular conditions. Obesity-related admissions saw an increase to 1.24 million, a jump of 8% from 1.14 million in the preceding year. Thus, the ascendency in patient volumes is fueling the growth of the locum tenens staffing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Locum Tenens Staffing Industry?

Major players in the Locum Tenens Staffing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

• Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

• Aya Healthcare Inc.

• CHG Healthcare Services Inc.

• Barton & Associates Inc.

• Medicus Healthcare Solutions LLC

• All Medical Personnel Inc.

• Hayes Locums Inc.

• OneStaff Locums LLC

• Caliber Healthcare Solutions LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Locum Tenens Staffing Market In The Globe?

Key enterprises in the locum tenens staffing sector are emphasizing the development of novel solutions like real-time workforce analytics tools. These tools are aimed to streamline hiring processes, augment placement speed, and better align provider-employer relationships. Real-time workforce analytics platforms are digital arenas that collate, scrutinize, and showcase fresh data regarding workforce measurements such as provider readiness, assignment progression, scheduling discrepancies, and performance signals. These platforms aid locum tenens staffing agencies by accelerating decision-making, immediately highlighting staffing deficits, enhancing provider placements, and boosting the general operational efficacy. For example, in February 2022, the US-based Locumpedia, a platform in the locum tenens industry, introduced the Locumpedia Board, the inaugural totally free locum tenens doctor job board. This board is meant to provide limitless job advertisements, real-time job incorporations, and unhampered candidate reach to simplify hiring and enhance provider-employer coordination. Contrary to other job boards owned by staffing agencies, the Locumpedia board functions autonomously, allowing all locum tenens staffing agencies and healthcare employers to advertise jobs without apprehensions related to competition. This platform allows employers to bulk-import job details via CSV or XML formats at no charge, guaranteeing effortless integration of staffing information.

What Segments Are Covered In The Locum Tenens Staffing Market Report?

The locum tenens staffing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Temporary Staffing, Per Diem Staffing, Locum Tenens Recruitment

2) By Specialty: Primary Care, Anesthesiology, Radiology, Emergency Medicine, Surgery, Nurse Practitioners, Behavioral Health, Other Specialties

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Facilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Temporary Staffing: Short-Term Assignments, Long-Term Assignments, Travel Healthcare Staffing

2) By Per Diem Staffing: Daily Shift Coverage, On-Call Coverage, Last-Minute Scheduling

3) By Locum Tenens Recruitment: Direct Recruitment, Agency-Based Recruitment, Online Platform-Based Recruitment

View the full locum tenens staffing market report:

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Locum Tenens Staffing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the locum tenens staffing market as the largest region. However, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period up to 2025. The global report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

