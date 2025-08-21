Leukapheresis Device Market Expanding With $0.94 Billion at 7.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Leukapheresis Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Leukapheresis Device Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for leukapheresis devices has seen robust growth in the past few years, predicted to rise from $0.65 billion in 2024 to $0.70 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The historical growth is due to the rising demand for tailored treatment, heightened focus on research and development, increasing number of clinical trials, expanding elderly population, and greater use of less invasive procedures.

The market for leukapheresis devices is forecasted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, expecting to reach a value of $0.94 billion by 2029 with an impressive CAGR of 7.5%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is largely due to increased occurrences of blood-related diseases, higher incidence of cancer, surging need for peripheral blood stem cell collection, expanded application of leukapheresis in cellular therapies, and surge in funding for regenerative medicine and immunotherapy. Key advancements projected during this period include technological progress in apheresis devices, the inclusion of automation and digital interfacing, strides in the technology at the point-of-care for leukapheresis, advancements in enclosed leukapheresis systems, and improvements in cell separation efficiency aided by technology.

Download a free sample of the leukapheresis device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25807&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Leukapheresis Device Market?

The increasing incidence of conditions affecting blood components is projected to drive the expansion of the leukapheresis device market. Conditions related to blood involve disruptions in the structure or operation of blood cells, leading to issues in oxygen transfer, immune response, or coagulation. The upsurge in blood-related disorders is primarily due to the growing aging population, who are typically more prone to conditions such as anemia, leukemia, and a range of hematological disorders. Leukapheresis devices play a crucial role in managing these disorders by selectively removing excess or abnormal white blood cells from the circulation, thus easing symptoms and reducing complications in diseases like leukemia and autoimmune disorders. For example, the Leukaemia Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Australia, reported in May 2024 that around 19,403 Australians had been diagnosed with blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2022, averaging 53 cases each day, or one every 27 minutes. Currently, close to 135,000 Australians are living with a blood cancer or blood disorder, a figure predicted to increase to above 275,000 by 2035. Therefore, the increasing incidence of blood-related disorders is fueling the expansion of the leukapheresis device market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Leukapheresis Device Market?

Major players in the Leukapheresis Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

• Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

• Baxter International Inc.

• Grifols S.A.

• TERUMO BCT INC.

• Kaneka Corporation

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

• Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

• Haemonetics Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Leukapheresis Device Industry?

Major players in the leukapheresis device sector are zeroing in on ramping up local manufacturing as a tactic to increase local access to premium therapeutic equipment and aid national healthcare objectives. This regional production investment helps build effective, adaptable supply chains, assures prompt delivery, decreases reliance on imports, and escalates affordability of sophisticated blood and cell gathering systems. For example, in November 2024, US-based healthcare tech firm, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies collaborated with its China-based subsidiary, Terumo Medical Products (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, to initiate production locally in Hangzhou, China. This calculated step includes the domestic manufacturing of crucial leukapheresis items such as the Trima Accel Automated Blood Collection System and the Spectra Optia Apheresis System, both of which are extensively used in China for therapeutic apheresis, stem cell collection, and blood component separation.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Leukapheresis Device Market Segments

The leukapheresis device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Therapeutic Leukapheresis, Cytapheresis, Stem Cell Collection, Research Applications, Leukapheresis Columns and Cell Separators, Leukapheresis Disposables, Apheresis Devices

2) By Component: Leukapheresis Machine, Blood Collection Set , Medical Consumables , Filters

3) By End User: Hospitals, Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Blood Component Providers, Blood Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Therapeutic Leukapheresis: Leukemia Treatment Systems, Sepsis Treatment Leukapheresis Units, Autoimmune Disease Management Devices

2) By Cytapheresis: Plateletpheresis Devices, Lymphapheresis Units, Erythrocytapheresis Systems

3) By Stem Cell Collection: Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) Collection Devices, Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Systems, Bone Marrow Stem Cell Apheresis Systems

4) By Research Applications: Cell Separation Systems for Research and Development, Clinical Trial Apheresis Platforms, Academic Laboratory Leukapheresis Devices

5) By Leukapheresis Columns And Cell Separators: Adsorption Columns, Membrane-Based Cell Separation Systems, Centrifugal Cell Separators

6) By Leukapheresis Disposables: Tubing Sets, Needles And Catheters, Collection Bags

7) By Apheresis Devices: Continuous Flow Apheresis Machines, Portable Or Mobile Apheresis Units, Intermittent Flow Apheresis Systems

View the full leukapheresis device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leukapheresis-device-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Leukapheresis Device Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global leukapheresis device market as per the Leukapheresis Device Global Market Report 2025. The forecasted growth trajectory for this region is included in the report. This comprehensive report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Leukapheresis Device Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report

Nephrostomy Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nephrostomy-devices-global-market-report

Electrical Stimulation Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-stimulation-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.