Emotion Protocol by Zhenglong Yang Wins Iron A' Design Award in Installation Design Category

Emotion Protocol

Innovative Kinetic Installation Exploring Emotional Complexity and Societal Expectations Earns Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York-based installation and new media artist Zhenglong Yang has been honored with the prestigious Iron A' Design Award in the Installation Design category for his kinetic installation Emotion Protocol. As one of the world’s leading juried competitions celebrating excellence in design, the A' Design Award recognizes works that not only meet rigorous professional standards but also push the boundaries of creativity and societal engagement. Yang’s award-winning project stands as a striking example of how design can provoke reflection and spark critical dialogue about emotion, identity, and the cultural frameworks that shape human experience.Emotion Protocolis a compelling fusion of traditional symbolism and contemporary technology. The installation features rotating four-faced Buddha sculptures, each representing a core human emotion joy, anger, sorrow, and happiness. These figures, animated through custom-built mechanical systems and algorithmic programming, create an entrancing visual rhythm that invites viewers to contemplate the emotional contradictions and societal expectations embedded within modern life. The conceptual and technical sophistication of the work underscores Yang’s mastery in using technology as both medium and metaphor.Yang, who grew up in Xi’an, China a city steeped in Eastern philosophies such as Taoism and Buddhism draws on a cultural legacy that emphasizes emotional restraint and collective harmony. His work investigates the tension between these inherited values and the individual’s evolving emotional reality within technologically mediated societies. Through physical computing, artificial intelligence, and synthetic materials, Yang crafts interactive environments that challenge viewers to reassess the boundaries between self, society, and machine.The recognition of Emotion Protocol by the A' Design Award not only affirms Yang’s distinctive artistic vision but also signals a broader shift within the installation art field toward designs that engage with critical social questions. The Iron A' Design Award, while one of several tiers within the competition, is reserved for projects that exhibit outstanding merit and real-world relevance. Each year, the competition draws thousands of submissions from leading artists, design studios, and innovation-driven companies around the globe, making this distinction a significant milestone in Yang’s career and a testament to the cultural impact of his work.Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to spotlight creators who harness design as a transformative tool for public consciousness. In honoring Emotion Protocol, the award highlights not only the aesthetic power of Yang’s installation but also its deeper resonance in a world increasingly shaped by algorithmic logic and emotional commodification.Zhenglong Yang’s achievement exemplifies the highest standards of design excellence today where form, concept, and social commentary converge into unforgettable experiences.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhenglong YangZiggy (Zhenglong) Yang is a Chinese installation and new media artist based in New York. His practice explores the complex dialogue between human emotions, cultural conditioning, and technology, positioning technology as both an interactive medium and a conceptual framework.Influenced by his upbringing in Xi’an, China, an environment deeply shaped by Eastern traditions emphasizing emotional restraint, collective harmony, and Taoist and Buddhist philosophies Yang employs mechanical systems, programmable physical computing, artificial intelligence, and synthetic materials as both medium and metaphor, constructing installations that engage viewers in active reflection on the relationship between the self and the surrounding social and technological environment.About the A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through innovative solutions. The Iron A' Design Award is a testament to the skill, dedication, and expertise of its winners, showcasing their capacity to create practical, well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, and ideas that contribute to the advancement of their respective fields and improve quality of life.About A' Design CompetitionThe A' Interactive, Experiential and Design Installations Award is a highly respected competition that draws participation from artists, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential designers worldwide. By showcasing their creativity and exceptional design capabilities through this platform, entrants gain international exposure and recognition, contributing to the advancement of the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement through the transformative power of good design.

