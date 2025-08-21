Longevity Clinics advances preventive healthcare with personalised treatments and early detection

The Longevity Clinics medical team, delivering evidence-based care for disease prevention & longevity optimisation through advanced diagnostics. Dr Jeremy Hunt, Medical Director at Longevity Clinics, leading a trusted team of doctors in proactive, preventive healthcare. Dr Heidi Rolfe from Longevity Clinics, passionate about proactive healthcare and extending health span through advanced screening.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preventative healthcare is becoming a central focus in Australia, as medical technology enables earlier detection of disease and more targeted treatment. Longevity Clinics is contributing to this shift by offering personalised health programs that combine advanced diagnostic tools with long-term risk management strategies.“Preventative healthcare has to be the future,” said Dr. Hunt, Medical Director at Longevity Clinics. “Our approach is to identify risks early and provide patients with treatment plans that are specific to their needs, rather than waiting for illness to develop.”Cancer prevention and early detection remain a key priority. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, cancer is a leading cause of death in Australia, with early detection significantly improving survival rates. Longevity Clinics incorporates advanced screening methods to help identify cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.“Cancer caught early offers the best chance for successful treatment,” Dr. Hunt said. “By using the latest diagnostic technology, we can give patients access to timely information that supports better outcomes.”The clinic’s programs also extend to cardiovascular health, metabolic conditions, and lifestyle risk factors, with treatments tailored to each patient. The goal is to support healthier ageing by reducing risks before they develop into serious conditions.“As our population ages, preventative healthcare will play an increasingly important role,” Dr. Hunt noted. “By focusing on early detection and personalised care, clinics like ours are helping define how Australia addresses long-term health challenges.”

