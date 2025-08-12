Transport, Postal and Warehousing Businesses Shift Gears with Digital Setup Tools

Miralda Ishkhanian, Chief Operating Office of Honcho

Operators streamline launch and compliance to meet rising logistics demand

We help simplify the business setup process so operators can meet their compliance requirements and start trading sooner.” — Miralda Ishkhanian

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s transport, postal, and warehousing sector is booming - fuelled by surging e-commerce, supply chain diversification, and demand for fast, reliable delivery services. But while opportunities are abundant, navigating the setup and compliance process remains a roadblock for many new operators.“From courier startups to freight companies and warehouse operators, we’re seeing more Australians stepping into this space than ever before,” said Miralda Ishkhanian, COO of Honcho, Australia’s leading online business registration and compliance platform. “The challenge is that setting up in transport isn’t just about getting on the road - you’ve got to get your registrations, licences, and insurances right before you can even start.”The transport, postal, and warehousing industry is one of Australia’s largest economic drivers, employing more than 700,000 people and contributing over $100 billion annually. Yet compliance hurdles - from registering for the right vehicle operator accreditations to meeting safety and chain of responsibility obligations - can delay new businesses from getting up and running.“Whether you’re launching a courier service, investing in a trucking fleet, or opening a storage facility, you can’t afford long delays,” Ishkhanian said. “Every day your business isn’t operational is a day you’re missing out on contracts and income.”Honcho, which pioneered digital business registration in 2008, has helped more than 800,000 Australians start and scale their ventures across industries. Logistics and delivery businesses now represent a fast-growing share of that number, driven by the rapid rise in online shopping and just-in-time freight solutions.“The platform is designed with small and mid-sized operators in mind - those who often lack in-house compliance teams.” Ishkhanian explained. “We help simplify the business setup process so operators can meet their compliance requirements and start trading sooner.”The platform streamlines key business setup steps, including ABN, business name, company structure, GST, and domain name registrations - helping operators get started quickly and move on to their industry-specific compliance requirements.“As compliance becomes more complex, especially in transport, having a centralised tool isn’t just convenient - it’s essential,” Ishkhanian said. “We’re removing the bottlenecks so operators can focus on what they do best - keeping goods and people moving.”The service is particularly valuable for courier and freight companies, where delays in setup can result in lost contracts and missed delivery windows. “This sector is fast-paced and competitive,” Ishkhanian noted. “If you’re not ready to operate from day one, you risk losing your edge.”With the transport, postal, and warehousing sector projected to expand alongside Australia’s growing population and trade needs, platforms like Honcho are ensuring small and medium operators can meet the challenge - quickly, compliantly, and with confidence.

