Trinity Audio Partners with Sundial Technology & Media Group to Expand Audio Innovation

New partnership brings Trinity Audio’s AI-powered player to STMG’s brands, including ESSENCE and Refinery29, unlocking new engagement and revenue.

This partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and cultural impact, Trinity's technology enhances our content experience and community connections. It unlocks new value...” — Kirk McDonald, CEO at Sundial Technology & Media Group

NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Audio, a leading AI audio company reshaping how publishers and content creators monetize content through audio, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Sundial Technology & Media Group (STMG), a prominent media network reaching millions of engaged readers across the U.S.As part of this collaboration, publishers within STMG have already begun integrating Trinity’s audio player into their content ecosystem, including Refinery29 and ESSENCE, with plans to expand network-wide in the coming months.STMG’s portfolio includes ESSENCE, Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon™, NaturallyCurly, and more. STMG is a human connections company powered by culture, scaled by technology, and built for community. The group’s mission is to connect, elevate, and empower HER, the Chief Influence Officer, through culturally fluent storytelling ecosystems that blend editorial, live experiences, commerce, and proprietary audience intelligence.“We’re excited to partner with a group that understands both the cultural and commercial power of content,” said Ron Jaworski, CEO at Trinity Audio. “STMG is forward-thinking, ambitious, and perfectly positioned to lead the next wave of digital publishing, and we’re proud to be the audio engine behind that movement.”“This partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and cultural impact,” said Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Technology & Media Group. “Trinity’s technology enhances how our content experience and community connections.It unlocks new value for both our audience and our partners.”Trinity’s proprietary player enables media companies to turn text into fully monetizable audio experiences, automated podcasts, and AI-generated summaries at scale, with built-in advertising capabilities.The rollout across STMG marks a significant step in Trinity’s mission to audiofy the internet, one publisher at a time.For more information about Trinity Audio, visit www.trinityaudio.ai

