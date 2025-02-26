Trinity Audio partners with Fortune to deliver innovative listening experiences

Live Example of TrinityAudio player over Fortune.com

Fortune teams up with Trinity Audio to bring AI-powered audio articles to its readers.

NEW YORK, בחר אזור, מדינה או מחוז, ISRAEL, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Audio, the premier unified audio platform empowering publishers and content creators with cutting-edge AI solutions, has partnered with Fortune , a global leader in business journalism, on innovative listening experiences that feature audio playback and narration of articles.Readers can access the features across Fortune’s online and mobile platforms with the audio option offered directly beneath the Fortune story main headline for each article. Readers can hit the play button to listen to a unique neutral voice narrate the text, while also controlling the playback speed and opting for a wide range of languages available, including French, German, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, and Italian. The embedded player also shows how long it will take to listen to the story.The audio AI technology instantly converts content from text to audio with the most natural sounding voices, continuously learns listeners’ behavior, and recommends related Fortune content in real time. Trinity Audio handles all the technical aspects, making sure that the final product is polished and professional.Audiences are increasingly demanding immediate content consumption, and audio content is widely regarded as the answer to these shifting media habits. Listeners are highly engaged and loyal, which is particularly beneficial for publishers and content creators who want to leverage an environment where content offers flexible formats and delivery across numerous devices.By offering an alternative way to engage with content, publishers of every size can tap into new demographics and drive more traffic to their content. Besides offering an on-the-go option for Fortune’s millions of online readers, audio articles will also improve accessibility and inclusivity for people with vision impairments and reading limitations, further bolstering its readership.“We’ve always been adamant that there is no better way to create new and meaningful connections with audiences than audio,” says Ron Jaworski, CEO of Trinity Audio. “This latest partnership with a massive and hugely influential publication that is Fortune underlines the medium’s efficiency in reaching people at any time, place, and context.”Brian Ernst, Fortune’s Vice President of Business Development, said Fortune began working with Trinity Audio last year on bringing audio experiences to readers. “We’re excited to have found a high-quality solution in Trinity Audio that enables us to maximize our content’s reach and impact,” Ernst said. “Since the launch, we’ve seen a monthly increase in engagement on our audio articles that demonstrates our readership continues to discover and embrace the audio format.”About Trinity AudioTrinity Audio’s AI-driven solutions help publishers and content creators create a world of smart audio experiences for their audiences, covering every stage of the audio journey from creation to distribution. The end result is increased reach, better user experience, monetized audio content, and distribution across the web to enable audiences to consume information how they prefer.For additional information on Trinity Audio, please visit https://trinityaudio.ai/ or contact Ron Jaworski, co-founder and CEO, via ron@trinityaudio.ai.About Fortune:Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.