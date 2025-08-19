Enter to win a new Toyota

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

The 2025 Committed to America’s Heroes Sweepstakes from Hiring Our Heroes is officially open. This annual initiative honors the service of the nation’s military community by giving one lucky Veteran, transitioning service member or military spouse the keys to a brand-new Toyota vehicle.

More than just a giveaway, this sweepstakes is a celebration of the resilience, dedication and service of the military community—made possible through a decade-long partnership between Hiring Our Heroes and Toyota, two organizations committed to empowering Veterans and their families.

Last year, Army Veteran Greg Riggs was selected as the winner and chose a 2025 Toyota 4Runner as his prize. His story highlights how seeking support can lead to unexpected opportunities. He first learned about the sweepstakes through the VetResources newsletter.

“I was going through a hard time and reached out to VA to talk to somebody. That is when I started getting the VA newsletter and saw something about the contest. So, if I hadn’t reached out for resources, I would never have entered,” Riggs said.

Months after entering, he received a call from Hiring Our Heroes with exciting news—he had won!

Watch the moment Greg received his vehicle and hear his inspiring journey.

Whether you’re a Veteran, transitioning service member or military spouse, don’t miss out—submit your entry today.