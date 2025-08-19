Vaccines can help keep you healthy

A cold or the flu can leave you feeling miserable for days, but a few simple habits can help keep you healthy and strong. Wash your hands often with soap and water and try not to touch your face—especially your eyes, nose and mouth. Stay away from people who are sick when you can, and if you’re not feeling well, it’s best to stay home. Wear a mask if you are coughing, sneezing or have a runny nose. Eating well, staying active, getting enough rest and drinking plenty of water can all help your body fight off illness.

Vaccines are another great way to protect yourself from serious illnesses like flu, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), COVID-19 and pneumonia. Vaccines can keep you from getting very sick and needing medical care for these illnesses. These vaccines are available at no cost to Veterans who receive care at VA.

You might have questions about vaccines, such as:

What vaccines are recommended for me this season? How else can I stay healthy and keep from getting sick? Can I receive all recommended vaccines at once, or should they be spaced out?

We want you to be involved in your health care. Ask your VA health care provider questions about the vaccines that are recommended for you. You can call your local VA to learn when and where you can get vaccines. You can also send a secure message to your provider through My HealtheVet. The decision aid tools on the Veterans Health Library can also guide you through questions related to certain vaccines, preventative screenings and health conditions.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also available at VA’s network of over 70,000 community pharmacies and urgent care locations nationwide. If you choose to get a vaccine outside of VA, let them know you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care and bring this billing information card with you. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines do not require a prescription at VA network locations. For help with in-network community vaccines, call 877-881-7618 or contact your local VA facility. Learn more about no-cost vaccines.

If you received vaccines outside of VA, please tell your VA health care team. You can bring your vaccine records to your next appointment or send a secure message in My HealtheVet and include a record of your vaccination. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online.

If you don’t receive VA health care and are interested in applying, you can learn more about eligibility and benefits.