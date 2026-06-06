Supporting Veterans with more than a meal

Eastern Oklahoma VA social worker delivers food and hope to Veterans in need

Each month, social worker Jennifer Edwards, a Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) case manager with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS), starts her morning by loading her car with bags of donated food from The Coffee Bunker, a Tulsa nonprofit dedicated to supporting Veterans. What looks like a simple delivery route is, for Edwards, one of the most meaningful parts of her work.

Addressing food insecurity

Many of the Veterans in the HUD-VASH program face ongoing food insecurity, even after achieving stable housing. The Coffee Bunker’s monthly donations allow Edwards to bring not just groceries, but peace of mind.

“I am so grateful for the relationships I have been able to grow over the years with the Veterans I work with,” said Edwards. “I’m so happy to be able to give them the additional support every month when food insecurity is an issue and just surviving is a struggle. They really make my job worthwhile. I am so proud to be a VA social worker.”

Building trust through connection

On her visits, Edwards often spends a few minutes catching up with each Veteran—checking how they’re doing, celebrating progress and offering support through tough seasons. These connections, built month after month, have become a lifeline for many.

And for Edwards, the impact is clear: Every bag delivered is an opportunity to strengthen trust, offer dignity and remind Veterans that they are not alone.