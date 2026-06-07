Just do it and be proud: A century of service

100-year-old Korean War Veteran speaks on her century of service, life and patriotism

At 100 years old, Korean War Veteran Catherine Alessandri offers a living reminder that history is not only found in books, but in the lives of those who had the courage to serve, persevere and help shape the generations that followed.

A life rooted in service

Alessandri, who will turn 101 in June, served in the Navy during the Korean War era and still speaks with pride about wearing the uniform.

“It was a wonderful life,” she said. “I loved the military, always have.”

Born in Kansas City, Kan., in 1925, Alessandri grew up in a family deeply connected to military service. Her father served in the Navy during World War I, and her brother served in the Navy during World War II before he was killed in a plane crash in 1945, just days before his 24th birthday. The loss of her brother left a lasting mark on Alessandri and strengthened her own desire to serve.

Answering the call to serve

Alesandri wanted to join the military sooner, but after losing their son, her parents were not willing to sign for her while she was underage. She ultimately made it into the Navy just before the age cutoff, celebrating her 24th birthday while in boot camp.

Before entering the military, she described her life as happy and full. She worked for an insurance company, did some modeling for a department store, traveled and even moved away from home for a time to prove to herself that she could live independently. Still, the military remained on her heart.

After boot camp, Alessandri was assigned as a personnel man, handling records. Near the end of her service, she stepped into a leadership role as chief master at arms of a Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) barracks after the chief retired.

Serving as a woman in a different era

Her service came at a time when women made up only a small fraction of the Armed Forces, and opportunities for them were limited. Alessandri recalled that women often had to navigate disrespect, low expectations, and unfair treatment.

“Most of the sailors thought we were there to entertain them,” she said.

Even so, she met those challenges with resilience, humor and confidence. In one memorable moment, when a chief backed her against a wall in the barracks, she quickly warned him, “If you don’t want to sing soprano, step back.”

While she said there were few opportunities for women to truly “shine” in the roles available to them at the time, she takes pride in how far women in uniform have come.

“I am so proud when I see a chief that has a family and she still was able to do her 20 years, maybe 25 years, have a good career, have a good retirement, have her kids proud of her,” Alessandri said. “I see no reason that a woman can’t be as proud of her country as a man.”

Strength beyond the uniform

Her strength extended well beyond her military years. After the death of her husband in 1975, Alessandri raised six children and later earned a 4-year college degree in business administration and psychology in her 50’s using her husband’s G.I. Bill.

Looking back on a century of life, she credits hard work, resourcefulness and perspective for carrying her through. She made clothes for her children, stretched every dollar and found ways to keep moving forward through hardship.

Those who care for Alessandri today say her presence continues to leave a lasting impact.

“To be a member of her care team has been a great pleasure,” said Ursula Nelson, social worker with Home Based Primary Care. “Her outlook on life is inspiring. At 100-years old, she continues to impart her wisdom on those she encounters and continues to be enthusiastic regarding the uplift of women.”

A message for the next generation

For young people today, especially young women, Alessandri’s message is simple and powerful.

“Just do it and be proud,” she said. “Be the best you can be at what you are.”

She also hopes younger generations understand that history is unfolding all around them, and that their choices matter. Her story is a reminder that women have long been making history, and the next generation is continuing that story every day.