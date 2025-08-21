Conditsis Lawyers Wins National and Local Awards for Outstanding Legal Services

Conditsis Lawyers were honoured to win the title of Regional Law Firm of the Year at the 25th Lawyers Weekly Australian Law Awards.

GOSFORD, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conditsis Lawyers have achieved the extraordinary with two significant award wins within 24 hours:• Outstanding Legal Services at the 2025 Central Coast Local Business Awards, and• Regional Law Firm of the Year at the 25th Lawyers Weekly Australian Law Awards.The dual accolades reflect the strength, resilience and dedication of a firm that continues to raise the bar for legal service excellence both locally and nationally.The firm was named Outstanding Legal Services winner at the Central Coast Local Business Awards, held at Mingara on Wednesday 13 August. This award recognises the passion, ethics and commitment with which the team serves their local community. For this award, Conditsis Lawyers was up against eight other finalists selected from a total of 25 nominees. All nominees were nominated by customers/clients, with the finalists determined by an independent panel of judges against specific criteria.The following evening, the firm was honoured and humbled to win the title of Regional Law Firm of the Year at the Lawyers Weekly Australian Law Awards, presented at a black-tie gala event at The Star in Sydney. This national award acknowledges Conditsis Lawyers’ exceptional client outcomes, business growth (including a strategic acquisition), community contributions and innovation in the face of unprecedented challenges – most significantly, the December 2024 fire-bombing of their Gosford office, from which the team rebounded with grit, determination, and unity.“Winning this award speaks to our resilience, and ‘never give-up’ attitude” said Managing Director Manny Conditsis of the Australian Law Awards win. “We and our tremendous staff have faced adversity head-on and emerged stronger, even more united and more committed than ever to excellence in our profession.”The firm was a finalist in three categories at the Australian Law Awards. In addition to the Regional Law Firm category, one of their lawyers, Francis Caesar Devine, was a finalist in both the Rising Star of the Year and Senior Associate of the Year categories – an exceptional achievement.“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do,” said Associate Director Justine Dittel. “To be recognised both locally and nationally within 24 hours is a moment we will never forget. A heartfelt thank you to our clients, colleagues and community for your continued support. We couldn’t do it without you.”With over 40 years of service to the Central Coast and beyond, Conditsis Lawyers continues to lead with strength, integrity and purpose.

