Francis Caesar Devine makes history with back-to-back criminal law award win

GOSFORD, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conditsis Lawyers is proud to announce that Senior Associate Francis Caesar Devine has won the Criminal Law category of the Lawyers Weekly 30 Under 30 Awards for the second consecutive year, making him the first lawyer to achieve back-to-back wins in this category since its introduction in 2019.The prestigious awards recognise Australia’s top young legal professionals under the age of 30 who have demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership and dedication to their field.Francis was one of ten national finalists in the Criminal Law category, including his colleague at Conditsis Lawyers, Kayla Nielsen, who, like Francis, was named a finalist for the second year running. Their recognition further reinforces the strength of Conditsis Lawyers’ criminal law team on the national stage.Reflecting on his achievement, Francis said, “Winning this award recognises my dedication to advocating for the rule of law and, hopefully, inspires others to strive for similar recognition, driving aspiration within the profession. ” However, he added that he would have been “equally delighted to see Kayla’s name engraved on the 2025 trophy”.Since winning the award in 2024, Francis has continued to refine and develop his legal acumen, gaining greater confidence both in court and when providing legal advice. His achievements over the past year have been outstanding, including securing highly favourable client outcomes across defended hearings and sentencing matters.Francis credits much of his professional development to the mentorship of Conditsis Lawyers’ Directors, Manny Conditsis and Michal Mantaj. “Their guidance has been invaluable in shaping my approach to advocacy and case strategy,” he said.With his second consecutive Lawyers Weekly 30 Under 30 Award win secured, Francis is focused on further refining his advocacy in District Court matters, and in continuing to deliver exceptional results for his clients and mentoring up-and-coming young criminal lawyers. He also aspires to become an accredited specialist in criminal law.When asked what advice he would give to aspiring criminal lawyers, Francis said, “A strong understanding of fundamental legal principles and their underlying rationale—such as the presumption of innocence, interpreting ambiguous statutes in favour of the defendant and proof beyond reasonable doubt—is essential for effective advocacy. These principles provide a solid foundation to draw upon when making oral submissions on the fly. Even legal concepts beyond criminal law, for instance constitutional law, can be invaluable in identifying ways to protect a client’s rights, as they often have important applications in criminal proceedings.”Founder and Managing Director Manny Conditsis expressed his pride in both Francis and Kayla, saying, “Francis’s back-to-back win is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence in criminal law. Both he and Kayla have proven themselves to be outstanding lawyers and advocates, and I am immensely delighted for them and of their dedication to their clients and the profession.”

