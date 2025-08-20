Discover Sask Parks: August 20 - September 3

CANADA, August 20 - Released on August 20, 2025

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Engaging family programming is scheduled each week at most parks to fill everybody's calendar.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events and programs occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Vintage RV & Boat Show

August 22-23, Douglas Provincial Park

5 to 10 p.m.

The Store by the Shore's Vintage RV & Boat show is back for a second year. The agenda for Friday includes an evening of Bingo and the opportunity to paint a vintage RV. On Saturday, attendees can enjoy a full day of activities suitable for all ages, culminating in live music at the picnic shelter.

Cabin Fever Art Festival

August 23, Moose Mountain Provincial Park

1 to 8:30 p.m.

Art comes to life at Moose Mountain Provincial Park. Explore the historic Artist Colony cabins and take in the artist market as you stroll along the lake. Learn a new medium with art workshops, explore family-friendly crafts and activities and attend an evening concert with musical guest, Justin LaBrash.

Summer Cinemas at Select Provincial Parks

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema where park visitors can enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen. Visitors should dress for the weather and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up with during the movie.

Join Park Interpreters before the show for hands-on crafts and activities.

August 23 - Makwa Lake Provincial Park: The Wild Robot

August 30 - The Battlefords Provincial Park: Despicable Me 4

September 6 - Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park: Moana 2

A Night in Italy

September 6-7, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

6 to 9 p.m.

Lakeview Grill's marquee event, featuring its annual farm-to-table dinner, is returning for another year. Two unforgettable nights of Italian gourmet await 60 special guests on September 6 and 7. Don't miss your chance to grab a spot early and secure patio seating to make this moment truly memorable.

Into the Pines

September 13, Candle Lake Provincial Park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lace up your hiking boots and explore Old Baldy Trail at Candle Lake Provincial Park. Join knowledgeable Park Interpreters as they guide visitors through diverse flora and fauna along this six-kilometre trail, showcasing scenic wetlands and forests.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Make memories close to home this summer in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the SaskParks.com.

