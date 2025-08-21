Upcoming Release: Walter H. Cifuentes’ 'Diabetic Diet & Lifestyle Journal for Seniors'

Walter H. Cifuentes Diabetic Diet & Lifestyle Journal for Seniors Over 60: A Beginner’s Guide

Practical guidance for seniors managing diabetes—meal plans, activity tips, and a 365-day journal for daily health tracking.

Managing diabetes doesn’t have to be overwhelming—small daily choices can build a healthier, more confident life at any age.” — Walter H. Cifuentes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Walter H Cifuentes announces the forthcoming release of Diabetic Diet & Lifestyle Journal for Seniors Over 60. The book presents practical guidance for older adults who want a straightforward framework for understanding blood sugar, organizing home routines, and working with clinicians—without jargon or complicated rules.About the Book:Written for adults over 60 managing type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, this book provides straightforward nutrition guidance, simple meal plans, and recipes. It explains portions, grocery choices, and dining-out strategies, and pairs gentle activity suggestions with a 365-day journal for tracking meals, exercise, blood sugar, weight, medications, and daily reflections.Recognizing Subtle Signs Before Diagnosis:Before diagnosis, the author draws attention to subtle patterns that are often mistaken for “normal ageing,” including persistent fatigue, increased thirst or urination, and temporary post-meal vision changes. The discussion ties these experiences to insulin resistance and encourages timely screening, noting how symptoms can overlap with other age-related conditions.Making Sense of the Numbers:To help readers interpret clinical conversations, the book explains key numbers—A1C, fasting blood glucose, and two-hour post-meal readings—and frames them as tools for decision-making rather than judgments. The author stresses that understanding the numbers reduces anxiety and supports steadier routines at home.A Team-Based Approach to Care:Care is presented as a team effort. The text outlines roles for primary care, endocrinology, nutrition, diabetes education, pharmacy, and speciality eye and foot care, and it notes that the specifics of medication vary by individual history and activity level. A concise overview of common medication classes is paired with a clear message: daily habits remain central alongside any prescriptions.Nutrition and Movement:On nutrition, the author favors a plate-method approach, steady protein, fibre-rich choices, and practical swaps over restrictive rules. Movement is framed as “medicine” that can be light and joint-friendly—walking, stretching, or bands—highlighting benefits such as improved circulation and post-meal glucose control. The book includes a sample 7-day meal plan with shopping and dining-out pointers to help readers turn guidance into daily practice.Ongoing monitoring and routine checkups are treated as a safety net rather than extra chores. The text encourages regular eye and foot exams, blood-pressure and cholesterol tracking, and kidney screening, integrating these with simple home systems for meters, logs, and medications.Mindset, Support, and Small Wins:The author also addresses the emotional side of adjustment, recommending support groups, realistic goal-setting, and small wins that reinforce adherence. Short real-life vignettes illustrate how modest changes in walking, meal patterns, or class participation can move A1C and fasting readings in a favorable direction. A practical “first-year” map offers quarterly milestones to help readers pace learning, fine-tuning, and confidence-building.To support consistency, the book introduces a 365-day guided section—“Your Journey to a Healthy Lifestyle”—with daily prompts, journaling space, and monthly check-in forms so readers can spot trends and maintain momentum between appointments.Availability:Publication is forthcoming; the date will be announced.Contact Information:For more information, please contact:

