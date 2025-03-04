Author John Graves Releases Life by Chance, A Haunting Sequel to Death by Design

LIFE BY CHANCE John Graves

The chilling follow-up to Death by Design takes readers 30 years beyond civilization’s collapse, where the last survivors fight for humanity’s future.

The end was by design—what comes after is by chance.” — John Graves

SOUTHERN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the book Death by Design, author John Graves returns with a chilling sequel, Life by Chance. This gripping post-apocalyptic novel takes readers thirty years beyond the events of its predecessor into a world where humanity teeters on the brink of extinction.The Story:In the aftermath of an apocalyptic purge, the Earth stands nearly empty. Life by Chance unfolds in the year 2058, thirty years after the near-total extermination of humanity. The woman responsible—Tracker, an ex-Mossad and SEAL-trained assassin—was hired to wipe out civilization to “save the planet.”Using a combination of engineered plagues, nanotechnology, and bioweapon warfare, she executed a meticulously planned genocide, reducing the human population from 7.7 billion to scattered remnants. Her reign of destruction lasted decades, hunting survivors through drones, disease, and starvation. Now, in the twilight of her years, she reflects on her actions, dictating her story to the last known historian—a reluctant prisoner forced to document her legacy.Meanwhile, humanity’s last survivors struggle to rebuild. Hidden in caves, forests, and ruins, they live in fear of Tracker’s lingering influence. Among them is Jake, a former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) specialist, who once pursued Tracker in a final attempt to stop her. Now in his seventies, he remains one of the few with knowledge of the past world. Dr. Blake, a biochemist, and her daughter, Sally, hold the key to possible scientific salvation, using remnants of pre-apocalypse research to fight against lingering threats. Small tribes of survivors—many of whom have regressed into primitive societies—cling to existence, constantly wary of Tracker’s relentless extermination efforts.In this fragile world, a new generation emerges—children born in secrecy, hidden from the dangers that still loom. Women and children are fiercely protected, viewed as humanity’s last hope. Societies have shifted, with survival skills replacing traditional knowledge. Superstitions mix with science, as those who remember the old world try to teach the new one. Some clans embrace extreme methods—ritual sacrifices and strict breeding systems—to ensure the continuation of their lineage.Despite the near-complete annihilation, whispers of resistance persist. Mantis, Tracker’s enemy, works in the shadows to undermine what remains of her control. Skilled and intelligent, Mantis understands her mind better than anyone, making her a formidable adversary. Elsewhere, secret research centers, thought to be long abandoned, may hold the last remnants of knowledge that could change the fate of those still alive.As the years pass, Tracker—now an old woman—begins to question whether her vision for Earth’s purification was truly the right path. She does not regret what she has done, but she watches the remaining humans and wonders if there is still something left to fight for. Meanwhile, the survivors, knowing that time is running out, make a desperate attempt to reclaim what was lost.In a world where civilization has been erased, Life by Chance explores the battle between extinction and survival, the morality of destruction, and the resilience of the human spirit. As Tracker faces her final days, the last survivors must decide whether humanity deserves to exist—or whether the Earth is better off without them.About the Author:John Graves is an avid traveler, having explored more than 100 countries across the globe. With a love for adventure, he has sailed to Hawaii, traversed the Atlantic, and ventured throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean. He has trekked through some of the world’s most diverse landscapes, including the Andes, the Sahara, the Taklamakan, the Serengeti, and the Namib desert.In his previous career, John was a chef, bringing creativity and passion to his culinary work. Writing has always been a significant part of his life, and he now shares his captivating stories with readers, allowing them to explore the vast, sometimes dark, reaches of his imagination.Availability: Available on Amazon , Life by Chance explores the aftermath—the consequences of one person’s actions and the fragile, unpredictable nature of life itself.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.